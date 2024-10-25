Summarize Simplifying... In short In 1998, Jerry Rice, a star player for the San Francisco 49ers, set two significant NFL records.

His performance in the game against the Rams saw him cross the 17,000-yard milestone, contributing to his career total of 22,895 receiving yards, the highest in NFL history.

Known as one of the greatest wide receivers, Rice's illustrious career includes three Super Bowl wins, 10 First-team All-Pro selections, and 13 Pro Bowl appearances.

49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice set two NFL milestones in 1998 (Image credit: X/@_MLFootball)

#ThisDayThatYear: 49ers' Jerry Rice sets two historic NFL milestones (1998)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 10:10 am Oct 25, 2024

What's the story On October 25, 1998, Jerry Rice, widely regarded as the greatest NFL wide receiver, set two major records, in a game against the St. Louis Rams. Rice extended his streak to 184 consecutive games with a reception, an NFL record at the time, and became the first player to surpass 17,000 receiving yards. Meanwhile, we decode his stats, the records and the 1998 season.

1998 season

Rice and 49ers' 1998 season recap

The 1998 San Francisco 49ers finished the regular season with a 12-4 record, aiming for Super Bowl XXXIII. They defeated the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round but lost to the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round. Rice finished the season with 82 receptions for 1,157 yards and nine TDs. In the postseason he managed four catches for 69 yards and one TD.

Game recap

49ers top Rams 28-10, as Rice sets multiple NFL records

In the 49ers' 28-10 victory over the Rams, Rice's remarkable performance continued as he caught four passes for 60 yards and a TD, crossing the 17,000-yard milestone. The game was dominated by the 49ers' offense, led by quarterback Steve Young, who threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns. San Francisco's defense stifled the Rams, helping the 49ers secure a comfortable win.

Career stats

WR's crunch career stats

From 1985 to 2004, Rice played for the 49ers, the Raiders, and the Seahawks. He compiled 1,549 receptions for 22,895 yards and 197 touchdowns in 303 regular-season games, averaging 14.8 yards per catch. In the playoffs, he recorded 151 receptions and 2,245 yards across 29 games, securing 22 touchdowns. His record-setting performances solidified his status as one of the greatest WRs in NFL history.

Achievements

Rice's NFL achievements and awards

Rice is a three-time Super Bowl champion (XXIII, XXIV, XXIX) and a Super Bowl MVP. He was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year twice and earned 10 First-team All-Pro selections. With 13 Pro Bowl appearances, he led the league in receiving yards and touchdowns six times. Rice is also a member of the NFL All-Decade Teams and the 49ers Hall of Fame.

Records

Notable records set by Rice

Rice holds numerous records, including 1,549 career receptions and 22,895 receiving yards, the highest in NFL history. In the playoffs, he amassed 2,245 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. Rice recorded 76 games with over 100 receiving yards, including eight in the playoffs, tying him with Travis Kelce. Additionally, Rice has 23,546, career all-purpose yards, and the most career Super Bowl receptions (33).