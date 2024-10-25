National Football League: Presenting the highest-paid players this season
The NFL's 2024 offseason shattered records with $12.4 billion in new contracts, surpassing last year's mark by $2 billion. Notable deals include Tristan Wirfs at $28.1 million and Chris Jones at $31.8 million. The top 10 earners, led by Jared Goff at $85.6 million, will collect $644 million combined, significantly exceeding last year's total. We present to you the highest-paid players this season.
Jarred Goff, $85.6 million, Detroit Lions
At 29, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff signed a record-setting four-year, $212 million contract extension after leading the team to its first playoff appearance in seven years. With $80.6 million on-field earnings and $5 million off-field, his $73 million signing bonus was the highest until recently. In the 2024 season, Goff has amassed 128 passes for 1,610 yards including 10 TDs and four interceptions.
Patrick Mahomes, $81 million, Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the NFL's largest contract at $450 million over ten years. Despite ten quarterbacks surpassing him in annual average, Mahomes remains focused on winning his third consecutive Super Bowl. Notably, Mahomes earns $56 million on-field and $25 million off-field. In 2024, he has guided the Chiefs to a perfect 6-0 start, with 127 passes, 1,389 yards, and six TDs.
Jordan Love, $80.5 million, Green Bay Packers
At 25, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has emerged as a starter after three seasons as Aaron Rodgers' backup, throwing for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns (2023). The Packers awarded him a four-year, $220 million contract, despite his limited experience of 18 starts. Ranked 14th among quarterbacks by coaches, Love has 1,351 yards from 110 passes including 15 TDs across five games (2024).
Joe Burrow, $69.7 million, Cincinnati Bengals
At 27, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million extension, boosted by a $55 million offseason bonus. Despite a wrist injury in 2023, he focused on adding muscle mass and now earns $4 million off the field. Meanwhile, in 2024, he has racked up 1,759 yards from 159 passes, including 14 TDs and two interceptions across seven games, (Bengals record: 3-4).
Justin Herbert, $66.6 million, Los Angeles Chargers
At 26, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert secured a five-year, $262.5 million extension in 2023, receiving a $50.6 million option bonus. He set records for the fastest to 1,500 completions and most passing yards in a player's first four seasons. Meanwhile, in 2024 he has amassed 1,164 yards from 107 passes including six TDs and one interception across six games.