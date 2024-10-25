Summarize Simplifying... In short The NFL's highest-paid player this season is Detroit Lions' Jared Goff, who signed a record-setting $212 million contract extension.

Following him are Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs with $81 million, Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers with $80.5 million, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals with $69.7 million, and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers with $66.6 million.

National Football League: Presenting the highest-paid players this season

By Pavan Thimmaiah 08:32 pm Oct 25, 202408:32 pm

What's the story The NFL's 2024 offseason shattered records with $12.4 billion in new contracts, surpassing last year's mark by $2 billion. Notable deals include Tristan Wirfs at $28.1 million and Chris Jones at $31.8 million. The top 10 earners, led by Jared Goff at $85.6 million, will collect $644 million combined, significantly exceeding last year's total. We present to you the highest-paid players this season.

#1

Jarred Goff, $85.6 million, Detroit Lions

At 29, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff signed a record-setting four-year, $212 million contract extension after leading the team to its first playoff appearance in seven years. With $80.6 million on-field earnings and $5 million off-field, his $73 million signing bonus was the highest until recently. In the 2024 season, Goff has amassed 128 passes for 1,610 yards including 10 TDs and four interceptions.

#2

Patrick Mahomes, $81 million, Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the NFL's largest contract at $450 million over ten years. Despite ten quarterbacks surpassing him in annual average, Mahomes remains focused on winning his third consecutive Super Bowl. Notably, Mahomes earns $56 million on-field and $25 million off-field. In 2024, he has guided the Chiefs to a perfect 6-0 start, with 127 passes, 1,389 yards, and six TDs.

#3

Jordan Love, $80.5 million, Green Bay Packers

At 25, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has emerged as a starter after three seasons as Aaron Rodgers' backup, throwing for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns (2023). The Packers awarded him a four-year, $220 million contract, despite his limited experience of 18 starts. Ranked 14th among quarterbacks by coaches, Love has 1,351 yards from 110 passes including 15 TDs across five games (2024).

#4

Joe Burrow, $69.7 million, Cincinnati Bengals

At 27, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million extension, boosted by a $55 million offseason bonus. Despite a wrist injury in 2023, he focused on adding muscle mass and now earns $4 million off the field. Meanwhile, in 2024, he has racked up 1,759 yards from 159 passes, including 14 TDs and two interceptions across seven games, (Bengals record: 3-4).

#5

Justin Herbert, $66.6 million, Los Angeles Chargers

At 26, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert secured a five-year, $262.5 million extension in 2023, receiving a $50.6 million option bonus. He set records for the fastest to 1,500 completions and most passing yards in a player's first four seasons. Meanwhile, in 2024 he has amassed 1,164 yards from 107 passes including six TDs and one interception across six games.