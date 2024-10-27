Summarize Simplifying... In short Emmitt Smith, in a thrilling game, broke Walter Payton's rushing record, despite the Cowboys' loss to Seattle.

Smith's impressive career includes three Super Bowl championships, a Super Bowl MVP title, and the record for all-time leading rusher in NFL history.

His final season with the Cowboys marked the end of the "triplets" era, but his legacy lives on in the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Cowboys' Emmitt Smith broke Walter Payton's NFL career rushing yardage record in 2002 (Image credit: X/@EmmittSmith22)

#ThisDayThatYear: Emmitt Smith eclipses late Walter Payton's rushing yard record

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:28 pm Oct 27, 202401:28 pm

What's the story On October 27, 2002, Emmitt Smith, the legendary running back for the Dallas Cowboys, made history by breaking Walter Payton's NFL career rushing yardage record. He achieved this milestone with an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter, finishing the game with 109 rushing yards. Smith's record then stood at 16,743 rushing yards, 17 more than Payton's. We decode the record and his stats.

Seahawks play spoilsport on Smith's historic day defeating the Cowboys

In a thrilling game, Smith made history by breaking Payton's rushing record with an 11-yard run, finishing the game with 109 yards and a touchdown including 24 carries. Despite Smith's record-breaking performance, the Cowboys fell short, losing 17-14 to Seattle. For the Seahawks Matt Hasselbeck, had 12 passes for 131 yards and one TD. RB Shaun Alexander finished with 58 yards and two TDs.

Cowboys and Smith's 2002 season recap

The 2002 Dallas Cowboys, finished 5-11, marking their third consecutive losing season. This was Smith's final year with the Cowboys, ending the "triplets" era with Irvin's retirement in 1999 and Aikman's in 2001. Meanwhile, Smith finished the season with 254 attempts for 975 yards and just five TDs. He boasted 89 receiving yards and 60.9 rushing yards per game.

RB's career numbers

Smith's career stats showcase his impressive performance. Over 15 seasons, he played 226 games, recording 4,409 attempts for 18,355 rushing yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He totaled 164 touchdowns and added 515 receptions for 3,224 receiving yards. In playoffs, he played 17 games, with 349 attempts for 1,586 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. Notably, Smith remains the all-time leading rusher in NFL history.

Smith's NFL awards/achievements and records

Smith's illustrious career boasts three Super Bowl championships (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX) and a Super Bowl MVP title (XXVIII). He was named NFL Most Valuable Player in 1993 and earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 1990. His records include 18,355 rushing yards, 164 rushing touchdowns, and 4,409 rushing attempts, securing his legacy in the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor.