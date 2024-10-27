Summarize Simplifying... In short NFL player Baker Mayfield, currently with the Buccaneers, has been reminded of the league's tobacco policy after a potential issue with nicotine pouches.

Baker Mayfield narrowly escapes NFL punishment for using ZYN pouch on sidelines during MNF game (Image credit: X/@SleeperNFL)

Baker Mayfield escapes NFL penalty in ZYN controversy: Details here

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:07 pm Oct 27, 202402:07 pm

What's the story Baker Mayfield, the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is in the news after using a ZYN nicotine pouch on the sideline during an MNF game. This incident sparked controversy due to the NFL's regulations against tobacco products. However, the league has announced that Mayfield will not face any fines or disciplinary action for his actions. We decode the controversy and his stats.

Controversy explained

What are ZYN nicotine pouches and what's the NFL's policy?

ZYN is a tobacco-free nicotine pouch similar to Snus, requiring no spitting or smoking. It gained popularity through social media, notably influenced by Joe Rogan. The NFL's tobacco policy prohibits alcohol, tobacco, and smokeless nicotine pouches like ZYN in team areas. According to reports, Mayfield could have faced suspension, instead, the league will send a letter to Mayfield reminding him of the policy.

Game recap

Ravens top Bucs 41-31 in thrilling MNF game

Lamar Jackson shone in the Ravens' 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers, throwing for 281 yards and five touchdowns. Despite an early 10-0 deficit, Baltimore rallied, with Jackson completing 17 of 22 passes. The Buccaneers lost key receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to injuries, hindering their efforts. Mayfield threw for 370 yards and three TDs, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Ravens' dominance.

2024 season

Bucs and Mayfield's 2024 season so far

The Buccaneers are currently second in the NFC South with a 4-3 record. However, they are coming off a 10-point loss vs. the Ravens and will face the Atlanta Falcons on October 27 at home. Meanwhile, the QB has amassed 165 passes for 1,859 yards including 18 TDs and seven interceptions already. He currently boasts a career-high passer rating of 107.1 through seven games.

Career stats

Mayfield's crunch career stats

Mayfield has passed for 22,191 yards with a 62.6% completion rate across 96 games, averaging 231.2 yards per game. The QB boasts 148 TDs and has 981 rushing yards. Meanwhile, in the playoffs, he's completed 92 of 148 passes for 1,153 yards, maintaining a 62.2% completion rate and a 100.4 passer rating. He also owns 10 TDs and 45 rushing yards across four games.