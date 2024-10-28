Summarize Simplifying... In short Australia has announced a second-string squad for the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan, with no captain named yet due to Mitchell Marsh's absence.

The series, starting on November 14, will see potential new captains like Inglis, Maxwell, and Zampa, who bring a mix of leadership experience and recent consistency.

The squad includes a blend of seasoned players and newcomers, promising an exciting series.

Australia will miss their Test regulars (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia name second-string squad for Pakistan T20Is without captain: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:35 am Oct 28, 202408:35 am

What's the story Cricket Australia has announced the return of Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Spencer Johnson to the national T20 side. The trio has been included in the 13-player squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan. Their inclusion comes after each player successfully recovered from injuries. The Test regulars have not been considered with an eye toward the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Squad integration

Squad members to join post-final match

Any member of the T20 squad picked for the first Test against India in Perth will join the rest of the group after the final match in Hobart. However, a captain hasn't been named yet to lead the side in this three-match series with Mitchell Marsh's absence. Squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Selection insights

Bailey comments on player selection

Chair of Selectors George Bailey spoke about the selection, saying all players in this group have played for Australia in T20 cricket. He said he was excited about the mix of experience and those closer to the start of their international journeys. Bailey also emphasized that it is especially encouraging to have Xavier, Spencer, and Nathan back in the national setup.

Series schedule

T20I series to commence on November 14

The T20I leg will begin on November 14, after the three-match ODI series between Australia and Pakistan. The squad is notably without players who have previously captained Australia, forcing selectors to name a new captain for the series. Regular white-ball captain Mitchell Marsh and Test skipper Pat Cummins will be in Perth for Test preparations, meaning Australia will have a new leader at the helm for the three T20s.

Captaincy candidates

Speculation surrounds new T20 captain selection

The appointment of the new T20 captain has fueled speculation, with Inglis, Maxwell, and Zampa being the frontrunners. Maxwell, who leads the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, adds a wealth of leadership experience. Zampa's international experience and Inglis's recent consistency also make them strong contenders. The series opens on November 14 at the Gabba in Brisbane followed by games in Canberra and Hobart.