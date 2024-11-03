Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team captain, has described the recent Test series defeat as a career low point.

He admitted to his poor performance and the team's collective failure, particularly in batting.

Sharma plans to review and improve his game, taking full responsibility for the loss.

India lost the series 0-3 (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Rohit Sharma labels Test series defeat as career's 'low point'

By Rajdeep Saha 07:02 pm Nov 03, 202407:02 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has taken complete ownership of the team's historic 0-3 loss at home against New Zealand. This is the first time India have suffered such a huge loss at home. The final nail in the coffin was the 25-run defeat in the third Test match where India were given a target of 147 but could only score 121 runs. India were behind New Zealand

Career low

Rohit labels defeat as career's 'low point'

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Rohit termed the series loss "a very low point of my career." "It is important for me to understand that life is not about just highs, there can be lows, which I have seen a lot through my career. Something like this will be a very low point in my career, having lost three games at home." Rohit added he takes full responsibility as a captain and as a leader as well.

Game review

Rohit plans to review his game after poor performance

Rohit, who had a disappointing run in the series, said, "I have not been at the best of my abilities right from the start of the series. With the bat as well, I have not been good enough." Rohit said he is trying to evolve as a batter as well to try and see what else he can do. Rohit also felt that he needs to analyze his game and see what he can do.

Team performance

Sharma admits to team's collective failure

Rohit said India couldn't post runs in the first innings of the first two Tests. Even with a 28-run lead in Munbai, they couldn't chase down the target. "I accept the fact that we were not good enough with the bat in the entire series. I thought 147 should have been chaseable. But we were just not good enough with the bat. We didn't apply ourselves." He conceded that as a unit, India failed when it mattered the most.