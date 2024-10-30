Summarize Simplifying... In short Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian cricket team skipper, scored her fourth WODI half-century against New Zealand, contributing to India's score of over 200.

Harmanpreet Kaur returned unbeaten on 59 off 63 balls (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Harmanpreet Kaur slams her fourth WODI fifty against NZ: Stats

By Parth Dhall 04:39 pm Oct 30, 202404:39 pm

What's the story India's Harmanpreet Kaur played a captain's knock in the 3rd and final WODI against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Harmanpreet's half-century helped the hosts chase down 233 against the White Ferns. She shared a century-plus stand with opener Smriti Mandhana, who hammered a match-winning century. Harmanpreet returned unbeaten on 59 off 63 balls. Here are the key stats.

Match-winning half-century from Harmanpreet

India had a shaky start to the run-chase, with opener Shafali Verma departing early. Although Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia steadied the ship, India lost the latter before the 100-run mark. Harmanpreet then joined forces with Mandhana, as the duo propelled India past 200. It was a one-sided affair thereafter, with the Indian skipper smashing a 63-ball 59* (6 fours).

Over 3,600 runs in WODIs

Harmanpreet has been one of India's most prolific batter across formats. In 135 WODIs, she has racked up 3,648 runs at an average of 38.00. The tally includes six tons and 19 half-centuries. In Ahmedabad, the Indian skipper raced past 450 runs (482) against New Zealand in the format. She now has four WODI half-tons against the White Ferns.