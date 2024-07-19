In short Simplifying... In short Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana recently surpassed 1,000 runs at neutral venues in Women's T20 International cricket.

She achieved this feat during a match against Pakistan, where she scored a quick 31-ball knock with nine boundaries.

With a total of 3,365 runs in 137 matches, Mandhana continues to be a formidable force in international cricket.

Indian women's cricket team opening batter Smriti Mandhana shone versus Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Smriti Mandhana goes past 1,000 WT20I runs at neutral venues

By Rajdeep Saha 11:04 pm Jul 19, 202411:04 pm

What's the story Indian women's cricket team opening batter Smriti Mandhana shone versus Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 2024, Group A clash on Friday in Dambulla. Mandhana led from the front in a paltry chase of 109. She scored a 45-run knock and added 85 runs for the opening wicket alongside Shafali Verma. India claimed a seven-wicket win to start their campaign in style. Here's more.

Mandhana chips in with a score of 45

India needed to come good in the chase and the wicket was true-paced with both Shafali and Mandhana enjoying themselves. Both batters got the desired boundaries. Pakistan bowlers repeatedly bowled short and offered too much width as the openers cashed in. Mandhana was ultimately dismissed in the 10th over by Syeda Aroob Shah. Mandhana had come down the track and was caught at mid-wicket.

Key stats of Mandhana

Mandhana smashed nine fours in a 31-ball knock (SR: 145.16). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 137 matches (132 innings), Mandhana now owns 3,365 runs at 28.27. She surpassed 450 fours (451). In nine matches versus PAKW, Mandhana owns 232 runs at 29. Mandhana surpassed 1,000 runs at neutral venues (1,012 at 28.11). She owns 1,025 runs at home and 1,328 away (home of opposition).