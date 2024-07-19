In short Simplifying... In short In the recent Asia Cup T20, Deepti Sharma showcased her bowling prowess by claiming three wickets against Pakistan, including the dismissal of their skipper, Nida Dar.

Asia Cup T20, Deepti Sharma claims 3-fer versus Pakistan: Stats

What's the story Indian women's cricket team all-rounder Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for her side versus Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 2024 on Friday in Dambulla. Deepti managed figures worth 3/20 from 4 overs as Pakistan were bundled out for 108 in 19.2 overs. Notably, two of her wickets came in her one over. India Women (109/3) won the match thereafter.

A quality spell from Deepti

Deepti was introduced in the 6th over and she conceded 10 runs (4s: 2). Coming back to bowl in the 12th over saw Deepti dismiss Pakistan skipper Nida Dar, who came down the track and went for a biggie to be caught. Deepti bowled a tight 14th over before taking two scalps in the 18th. She dismissed Tuba Hassan and Nashra Sandhu.

Deepti races to 124 wickets

Playing her 113th match, Deepti owns 124 wickets at an average of 19.12. Her economy rate is 6.01. As per ESPNcricinfo, in six matches versus Pakistan, she owns 8 scalps at 17.75. She claimed her maiden three-fer ahainst Pakistan. In 37 neutral venue matches, Deepti now owns 41 scalps at 17.73. Her ecomomy rate reads 5.62.

Deepti goes past Shabnim's wickets tally

Deepti surpassed former South African pacer Shabnim Ismail in terms of wickets. In 113 matches, Shabnim claimed 123 wickets at 18.62 (ER: 5.77).