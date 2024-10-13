Gupta suffered a head injury after a bad fall

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta praises Indian healthcare after head injury

By Akash Pandey 05:18 pm Oct 13, 202405:18 pm

What's the story Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, recently went through a medical emergency after she suffered a bad fall and injured her head. She was immediately rushed to Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai for treatment. Although the incident took place on a Sunday morning, she was given prompt and efficient treatment including an ambulance service, thorough tests, and stitches.

Praise

Gupta commends India's medical infrastructure

Gupta took to social media to appreciate the Indian healthcare system, saying she was able to return home within two and a half hours of her fall. She compared India's medical infrastructure with that of more developed countries, where long waits for emergency care are common. "Have lived and seen medical emergencies in many very 'developed' parts of the world where long waits at ERs spanning hours and hours are common," she wrote.

Appreciation

'We aren't perfect, but we do many things right'

Gupta also admitted that while India isn't perfect, there are a lot of things it does right, especially in terms of medical services. "We aren't a perfect country, but there are many things we do right," she said. Her post has since gone viral on social media with nearly 230k views and an avalanche of well-wishes for her speedy recovery.

Reactions

Social media users respond to Gupta's post

Gupta's post has reignited the debate over India's healthcare system. One user concurred with her observation, adding that emergency medical services in India are more accessible than in developed countries. However, another user pointed out the difference in healthcare infrastructure between urban and rural areas, adding that tertiary medical facilities are often hundreds of kilometers away from rural areas.