Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan's openers Ayub and Shafique set new records with their 137-run partnership against Australia, marking the third-highest stand by a Pakistan opening pair in Australia.

Ayub scored a swift 82 off 72 balls, while Shafique remained unbeaten with 64 runs.

Their performance, along with Haris Rauf's five-wicket haul, led Pakistan to a comfortable victory over Australia. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pakistan won by nine wickets (Image source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan openers Ayub, Shafique script partnership records versus Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:08 pm Nov 08, 202403:08 pm

What's the story Pakistan have leveled the ongoing ODI series against Australia with a commanding nine-wicket victory in the second match. The Men in Green showed their batting prowess as they chased down a target of 164 without any significant difficulties. The match was held at Adelaide Oval where Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique led Pakistan's charge with their exceptional batting performances. Both batters slammed fifties as Pakistan prevailed in just 26.3 overs.

Batting brilliance

Ayub and Shafique dominate with the bat

Ayub was instrumental in Pakistan's win, scoring a brilliant 82 runs off only 72 balls. He was aggressive from the outset as the Aussies were left utterly clueless. Meanwhile, Shafique lent great support with an unbeaten 64-run knock. The pair's 137-run partnership was too much for the Australian bowlers to handle as they failed to break their momentum.

Records

Shafiqe, Ayub script these records

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shafiqe and Ayub's 137-run partnership is the third-highest stand by a Pakistan opening pair in Australia (ODIs). It is also the second-highest opening partnership for a Pakistan pair against Australia. Shafiqe and Ayub also became the second opening pair to record a century stand against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

Ayub

Fifty in second ODI for Ayub

Ayub fell to Adam Zampa after scoring 82 runs off 72 balls, a knock laced with six sixes and five fours. This was just his second ODI appearance as he managed just a solitary run in the series opener, which marked his debut. Overall in List A cricket, he has gone past 1,500 runs (now 1,555) at 39-plus. The tally includes seven fifties besides three tons.

Shafique

Second fifty against Australia for Shafique

Shafiqe returned unbeaten on 64 off 69 balls as he hammered four boundaries besides three maximums. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shafique has raced to 492 runs across 14 ODIs at an average of 37.84 (50s: 5, 100: 1). This was his second fifty in three ODIs against the Aussies as he now owns 140 runs against them at 70.

Bowling prowess

Rauf's bowling restricts Australia to 163

Earlier in the match, Haris Rauf was the star with the ball for Pakistan. He took five wickets, restricting the Australian side, led by Pat Cummins, to a mere 163 runs. Rauf was well supported by Shaheen Shah Afridi who took three wickets. Despite Steve Smith's 35-run contribution for Australia, they failed to set a challenging target for Pakistan.