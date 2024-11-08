Pakistan openers Ayub, Shafique script partnership records versus Australia
Pakistan have leveled the ongoing ODI series against Australia with a commanding nine-wicket victory in the second match. The Men in Green showed their batting prowess as they chased down a target of 164 without any significant difficulties. The match was held at Adelaide Oval where Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique led Pakistan's charge with their exceptional batting performances. Both batters slammed fifties as Pakistan prevailed in just 26.3 overs.
Ayub and Shafique dominate with the bat
Ayub was instrumental in Pakistan's win, scoring a brilliant 82 runs off only 72 balls. He was aggressive from the outset as the Aussies were left utterly clueless. Meanwhile, Shafique lent great support with an unbeaten 64-run knock. The pair's 137-run partnership was too much for the Australian bowlers to handle as they failed to break their momentum.
Shafiqe, Ayub script these records
As per ESPNcricinfo, Shafiqe and Ayub's 137-run partnership is the third-highest stand by a Pakistan opening pair in Australia (ODIs). It is also the second-highest opening partnership for a Pakistan pair against Australia. Shafiqe and Ayub also became the second opening pair to record a century stand against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.
Fifty in second ODI for Ayub
Ayub fell to Adam Zampa after scoring 82 runs off 72 balls, a knock laced with six sixes and five fours. This was just his second ODI appearance as he managed just a solitary run in the series opener, which marked his debut. Overall in List A cricket, he has gone past 1,500 runs (now 1,555) at 39-plus. The tally includes seven fifties besides three tons.
Second fifty against Australia for Shafique
Shafiqe returned unbeaten on 64 off 69 balls as he hammered four boundaries besides three maximums. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shafique has raced to 492 runs across 14 ODIs at an average of 37.84 (50s: 5, 100: 1). This was his second fifty in three ODIs against the Aussies as he now owns 140 runs against them at 70.
Rauf's bowling restricts Australia to 163
Earlier in the match, Haris Rauf was the star with the ball for Pakistan. He took five wickets, restricting the Australian side, led by Pat Cummins, to a mere 163 runs. Rauf was well supported by Shaheen Shah Afridi who took three wickets. Despite Steve Smith's 35-run contribution for Australia, they failed to set a challenging target for Pakistan.