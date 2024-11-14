Summarize Simplifying... In short The BCCI has dismissed reports of secret training sessions for the Indian cricket team in Perth, stating that all practice sessions are open to the public and media.

The team is set to train at the WACA and Optus Stadium before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with public viewing of their center-wicket training sessions.

Additionally, India A players will join the training, participating in an intra-squad match to ensure quality center-wicket training.

Team India has been training in Perth ahead of the 1st Test against Australia

Secret practice sessions for India in Perth? BCCI denies claims

What's the story The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has denied 'The Australian' claims, about the Indian cricket team's practice sessions in Perth. The newspaper had reported that construction workers at the Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) ground were asked not to observe or photograph India's training. However, a BCCI source said no such official request for closed-door net sessions had been made.

BCCI confirms open training sessions

The BCCI source clarified that the practice session remains open to all, including both Indian and Australian media. They can watch and cover for as long as they want. "There are no such restrictions till now," the source told PTI on condition of anonymity. This statement contradicts The Australian report, which suggested strict restrictions on viewing or photographing India's training sessions at WACA ground.

India's training plan for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Indian team is scheduled to train at the iconic WACA this week and at the new Optus Stadium in Perth next week, before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Notably, the team management has decided to allow public viewing of their center-wicket training sessions from Friday to Sunday. These sessions will include match simulation and warm-up match against India A at the WACA ground.

India A players join training in Perth

India A players have reached Perth and take part in the intra-squad match. The source from BCCI explained, "It won't be a three-day official first-class match where if a batter gets out in first over, he won't have access to center wicket. It will be match simulation where any number of batters can bat." This way both teams get quality center-wicket training. Notably, Perth will host the Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test from November 22.