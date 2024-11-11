Summarize Simplifying... In short Gambhir has defended Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli against criticism from Ponting, emphasizing their resilience.

Kohli's performance in 2024 has been underwhelming, with struggles particularly evident in the series against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Sharma's form is also a concern, with poor performances in the matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Despite this, Gambhir dismissed the idea that the Indian team is in transition, praising the toughness of his players.

Gambhir slams Ponting for criticizing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's form

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:12 am Nov 11, 202411:12 am

What's the story Indian cricket coach Gautam Gambhir has come to the defense of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after Ricky Ponting criticized their recent form. The former Australian captain had voiced concerns over the duo's performance ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, Gambhir stressed that the team's hunger for success is more important than what anyone else has to say.

Gambhir questions Ponting's involvement in Indian cricket

Responding to a query about Ponting's comments, Gambhir asked, "What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket?" He added that for him, the hunger in the dressing room is most important. He called Kohli and Sharma incredibly tough men, stressing on their resilience amid criticism.

Kohli's performance in 2024 raises concerns

Kohli's 2024 has been far from impressive, with just two international fifties to his name. His struggles against spinners were on display in the 10 Test innings he played against Bangladesh and New Zealand. Despite India's clean sweep of Bangladesh in the Test series, Kohli could only manage 99 runs at an average of 33.00 with a highest score of 47.

Kohli's struggles continue in New Zealand series

The New Zealand series was a tough one for Kohli, who couldn't make an impression in his six innings against the Kiwis. He could only manage 23 runs in five knocks, aggregating a paltry 93 runs at an average of 15.50. These performances have led to speculation if the upcoming Australia tour could be his last Test appearance.

Sharma's form also a concern ahead of Australia tour

Sharma's form has also been a cause of concern. In the four innings of the two Test matches India won against Bangladesh at home, he could score just 43 runs at an average of 10.75 with a highest score of 23. In the three-Test series against New Zealand, which saw India suffer a historic whitewash, Sharma's bat yielded just 91 runs at an average of 15.16 and a highest score of 52.

Gambhir dismisses theories of team transition

Gambhir also dismissed theories that the current Indian team is in transition. He said, "Look... to be honest, I am not even thinking that the team is in transition and all that." He said he is only focused on the upcoming five Test matches in Australia and praised the resilience of his players. Gambhir further said, "There are some incredibly tough people in that dressing room who have achieved a lot. So you guys can keep talking about transition."