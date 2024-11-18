Nathan Lyon boasts third-most Test wickets in Australia: Statistical analysis
Australia's veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon will be instrumental to his side's success in the upcoming five-Test series against India, starting on November 22 at Perth's Optus Stadium. Lyon has enjoyed immense success on Australian tracks and his stellar numbers state the same. The offie also has over 100 wickets against India in whites. Here we decode his numbers in home Tests.
Third-most Test wickets in Australia
As per ESPNcricinfo, Lyon has claimed as many as 259 wickets in 67 home Tests at an average of 30.88. This includes nine five-wicket hauls and two match 10-wicket hauls. Only Shane Warne (319) and Glenn McGrath (289) have more Test wickets on Australian soil than Lyon. Dennis Lillee (231) and Mitchell Starc (231) are the only other bowlers with 200-plus Test scalps in Australia.
70 wickets in 4th innings
Lyon becomes even more lethal in the fourth innings as he has 77 wickets at home in this regard. His average further comes down to 28.52 in this regard. Only Warne (77) has more fourth-innings wickets Down Under. Overall, Lyon's tally of 119 fourth-innings wickets at 27.31 is the second-most for any bowler in Tests. He again trails Warne (138) in this regard.
Lyon belongs to the elite 500-wicket club
In December 2023, Lyon became a part of the elite 500-wicket club in Test cricket, alongside Australian legends Warne (708) and McGrath (563). He currently has 530 wickets from 129 Tests at an average of 30.28. This includes 24 five-wicket hauls and five match 10-fers. The record is further bolstered by his feat last year when he became the first specialist bowler to play 100 consecutive Tests.
Second-most Test wickets vs India
Lyon owns the most wickets by a spinner against India in Test cricket. The off-spinner has scalped 121 wickets across 27 Tests against the Indians at 31.56. Nine of his 24 Test fifers have been recorded versus India (10WM: 2). No other bowler has even eight fifers against the opposition. On the overall list, the Australian is only behind former England seamer James Anderson, who owns 149 wickets against India in the format.
60 wickets vs India at home
At home, Lyon owns 60 wickets versus India at 37.11 (15 matches). Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (65) is the only spinner more Test wickets at home against India. Meanwhile, four of Lyon's five-wicket hauls against India have come at home.