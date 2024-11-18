Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon has made his mark in Test cricket, securing the third-most Test wickets in Australia, only behind legends Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

Lyon's prowess shines in the fourth innings and against India, with impressive wicket tallies in both scenarios.

His achievements include joining the elite 500-wicket club and becoming the first specialist bowler to play 100 consecutive Tests.

Nathan Lyon has nine Test fifers at home (Image source: X/@ICC)

Nathan Lyon boasts third-most Test wickets in Australia: Statistical analysis

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:12 pm Nov 18, 202401:12 pm

What's the story Australia's veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon will be instrumental to his side's success in the upcoming five-Test series against India, starting on November 22 at Perth's Optus Stadium. Lyon has enjoyed immense success on Australian tracks and his stellar numbers state the same. The offie also has over 100 wickets against India in whites. Here we decode his numbers in home Tests.

Career statistics

Third-most Test wickets in Australia

As per ESPNcricinfo, Lyon has claimed as many as 259 wickets in 67 home Tests at an average of 30.88. This includes nine five-wicket hauls and two match 10-wicket hauls. Only Shane Warne (319) and Glenn McGrath (289) have more Test wickets on Australian soil than Lyon. Dennis Lillee (231) and Mitchell Starc (231) are the only other bowlers with 200-plus Test scalps in Australia.

DYK

70 wickets in 4th innings

Lyon becomes even more lethal in the fourth innings as he has 77 wickets at home in this regard. His average further comes down to 28.52 in this regard. Only Warne (77) has more fourth-innings wickets Down Under. Overall, Lyon's tally of 119 fourth-innings wickets at 27.31 is the second-most for any bowler in Tests. He again trails Warne (138) in this regard.

Elite club

Lyon belongs to the elite 500-wicket club

In December 2023, Lyon became a part of the elite 500-wicket club in Test cricket, alongside Australian legends Warne (708) and McGrath (563). He currently has 530 wickets from 129 Tests at an average of 30.28. This includes 24 five-wicket hauls and five match 10-fers. The record is further bolstered by his feat last year when he became the first specialist bowler to play 100 consecutive Tests.

Lyon vs India

Second-most Test wickets vs India

Lyon owns the most wickets by a spinner against India in Test cricket. The off-spinner has scalped 121 wickets across 27 Tests against the Indians at 31.56. Nine of his 24 Test fifers have been recorded versus India (10WM: 2). No other bowler has even eight fifers against the opposition. On the overall list, the Australian is only behind former England seamer James Anderson, who owns 149 wickets against India in the format.

Information

60 wickets vs India at home

At home, Lyon owns 60 wickets versus India at 37.11 (15 matches). Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (65) is the only spinner more Test wickets at home against India. Meanwhile, four of Lyon's five-wicket hauls against India have come at home.