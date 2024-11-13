Summarize Simplifying... In short The BCCI has arranged a private three-day practice match for the Indian cricket team in Australia, with strict privacy measures in place.

Several players, including Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, have begun training, with India's hopes for the ICC World Test Championship relying on a 4-0 victory in the upcoming series against Australia.

The team's performance in this series is crucial following their recent defeat against New Zealand.

The decision comes after criticism over cancelation of practice match

BCCI schedules closed-door practice match for Indian team

What's the story The Indian cricket team will play an intra-squad warm-up match, starting Friday, as arranged by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The decision comes after criticism over the cancelation of a practice game against India A ahead of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The move is viewed as a response to recent underperformance by a few Indian cricketers.

Private event

Practice match to be held in private

The BCCI has opted to hold the three-day practice match behind closed doors, with no public viewing permitted. The match will be held at the WACA from Friday to Sunday, under strict privacy measures. According to The Western Australian, the stadium has been covered with black tarps, and West Australian cricket staff members have been asked to refrain from using their phones outside their offices or film within the ground.

Training sessions

Indian cricketers begin training in Australia

Several Indian players have already commenced their training sessions in Australia. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravichandran Ashwin were among the first to arrive but skipped Tuesday's optional session. However, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who could open in the series opener in Rohit Sharma's absence, were spotted practicing intensely. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also attended this session.

Championship hopes

India's World Test Championship hopes hinge on Australia series

To book their berth in the ICC World Test Championship final, India need to beat Australia 4-0 in the upcoming five-match series. After suffering a historic 0-3 Test series defeat against New Zealand, India have fallen to the second spot in the standings, only behind Australia. The performance of key players like Kohli, Pant, Bumrah, Jadeja, and Rohit will play a major role in this important series.