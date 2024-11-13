Summarize Simplifying... In short The Perth Test between Australia and India may see key figures like Daniel Vettori, Ricky Ponting, and Justin Langer absent due to the IPL mega auction in Saudi Arabia.

Vettori's contract with Cricket Australia allows him to participate in franchise leagues, while Ponting and Langer, head coaches of Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants respectively, are also expected to attend the auction.

Daniel Vettori is the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Daniel Vettori may miss Perth Test for IPL mega auction

By Parth Dhall 01:25 pm Nov 13, 202401:25 pm

What's the story Australian men's cricket team assistant coach, Daniel Vettori is on the verge of facing a scheduling conflict. The first Test of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy between hosts Australia and India in Perth coincides with the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Jeddah. Vettori, who is also the head coach for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), managed to juggle both roles last year. However, this year's overlapping events may force him to choose.

Schedule conflict

IPL auction and Perth Test clash

The series opener between Australia and India will be held at the Perth Stadium from November 22. It coincides with the IPL mega auction in Saudi Arabia, which is slated for November 24-25. The clash of these two major events could see Vettori and Cricket Australia (CA) take a tough call on his participation.

Contract details

Vettori's agreement with Cricket Australia

Vettori's contract with CA makes him available for a certain number of days. This way, he gets the flexibility of working in franchise leagues such as IPL and The Hundred, and also serving as Australia's assistant coach. As per The Age, CA is yet to ascertain if the former New Zealand captain will stay with the team or go to the IPL auction.

Other departures

Ponting and Langer may also miss Perth Test

Notably, Vettori isn't the only one in this dilemma. Former Australian batters Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer, who have signed a deal with the Seven Network for the BGT 2024/25, are also expected to reach Jeddah for the auction. The two are head coaches of Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants respectively. They could the first two days of the Perth Test.