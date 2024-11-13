Daniel Vettori may miss Perth Test for IPL mega auction
Australian men's cricket team assistant coach, Daniel Vettori is on the verge of facing a scheduling conflict. The first Test of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy between hosts Australia and India in Perth coincides with the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Jeddah. Vettori, who is also the head coach for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), managed to juggle both roles last year. However, this year's overlapping events may force him to choose.
IPL auction and Perth Test clash
The series opener between Australia and India will be held at the Perth Stadium from November 22. It coincides with the IPL mega auction in Saudi Arabia, which is slated for November 24-25. The clash of these two major events could see Vettori and Cricket Australia (CA) take a tough call on his participation.
Vettori's agreement with Cricket Australia
Vettori's contract with CA makes him available for a certain number of days. This way, he gets the flexibility of working in franchise leagues such as IPL and The Hundred, and also serving as Australia's assistant coach. As per The Age, CA is yet to ascertain if the former New Zealand captain will stay with the team or go to the IPL auction.
Ponting and Langer may also miss Perth Test
Notably, Vettori isn't the only one in this dilemma. Former Australian batters Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer, who have signed a deal with the Seven Network for the BGT 2024/25, are also expected to reach Jeddah for the auction. The two are head coaches of Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants respectively. They could the first two days of the Perth Test.