Summarize Simplifying... In short Rinku Singh, with a strong record in both IPL and international cricket, might be named as the captain of KKR in IPL 2025.

This move could be a strategic decision by KKR to save funds for strengthening their team in other areas, rather than spending heavily on an Indian captain.

The franchise is also reportedly interested in Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rinku Singh strikes at over 143 in the IPL

IPL 2025: Will Rinku Singh become KKR's captain?

By Parth Dhall 12:58 pm Nov 13, 202412:58 pm

What's the story In a surprising turn of events, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could be looking at Rinku Singh to replace Shreyas Iyer as their new captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. This comes after the franchise Iyer, who led them to the IPL 2024 title. The Knight Riders have retained Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, and Ramandeep Singh ahead of the mega-auction.

Player profile

Singh's impressive track record with KKR

Singh has a stellar record with KKR, having played 46 matches and scored 893 runs. His strike-rate is over 143, which further highlights his batting abilities. The team has shown immense faith in him by shelling out the highest amount (₹13 crore) for his retention. Singh's consistent performance and six-year association with the franchise could be reasons behind this possible leadership change.

International career

International cricket experience and future prospects

Apart from his IPL show, Singh is also a regular in Team India. He has played 28 T20Is and scored 499 runs at an average of nearly 50. This international experience could further strengthen his case for the captaincy role at KKR. The franchise now has ₹63 crore left in their purse after retaining him, which they could use to strengthen other areas of their team for the upcoming season.

Team strategy

KKR's strategic planning for IPL 2025

As per an ABP report, KKR's move to possibly name Singh as captain could be a tactical one to save money for bolstering their batting, bowling, and wicket-keeping departments. This way, they could avoid shelling out a fortune for an Indian captain like KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant. The franchise is also said to be keen on Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who recently scored a century against Bangladesh.