Summarize Simplifying... In short Shreyas Iyer, despite his impressive leadership and over 3,000 runs in his IPL career, is unlikely to be retained by KKR due to high fee demands.

His mixed performance and recent back injury might have influenced the decision.

However, other franchises are showing interest in him, adding a twist to the upcoming IPL auction dynamics. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shreyas Iyer won't be part of KKR's retention list

IPL: KKR unlikely to retain Shreyas Iyer ahead of auction

By Parth Dhall 02:16 pm Oct 30, 202402:16 pm

What's the story Mumbai-born cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer is set to leave the franchise, according to a Cricbuzz report. The decision comes after tough negotiations with KKR's management. It is understood that Iyer won't be part of KKR's retention list, which is set to be submitted to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) by October 31. However, the Knight Riders can still use their Right To Match (RTM) card for Iyer at the auction.

Negotiations

Iyer's high fee demand and potential leadership roles

Reportedly, Iyer was demanding a high fee from KKR, which could have led to the breakdown in negotiations. Despite his recent fitness issues and absence of a central BCCI contract, Iyer's leadership skills make him an attractive prospect for other teams. Rumor has it that several franchises have already expressed interest in him.

Career

Iyer's IPL performance and future prospects

Iyer was bought by KKR at the 2022 auction for a whopping ₹12.25 crore. He has had a mixed performance since then, scoring 401 runs in 14 games during his first season and 50 runs less in the following one with five unbeaten innings. Despite missing the 2023 season due to a back injury that required surgery, Iyer has scored over 3,000 runs in his nine-season IPL career. He led KKR to the coveted title this year.

Retention

IPL retention and auction dynamics

As the IPL retention deadline nears, teams are debating if they can negotiate with players still contracted with another franchise. The matter has been brought to BCCI's notice. The new RTM rule could affect a player's bid at the auction, depending on whether the original franchise opts to use their RTM card or not.