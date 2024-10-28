Summarize Simplifying... In short The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to retain key players Pooran, Mayank, and Bishnoi for the IPL 2025, with the exact retention fees yet to be disclosed.

Pooran, who served as interim captain in the 2024 season, is expected to be the top retention.

Mayank and Bishnoi have also been crucial to the team's success, with Mayank's impressive bowling and Bishnoi's consistent wicket-taking.

Additionally, uncapped players Badoni and Mohsin, who were bought for ₹20 lakh each, have made significant contributions to the team.

LSG are unlikely to retain KL Rahul for the 2025 IPL season

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants to retain Pooran, Mayank, Bishnoi

By Parth Dhall 03:41 pm Oct 28, 202403:41 pm

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will retain Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, and Ravi Bishnoi ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. As per ESPNcricinfo, the franchise is also likely to retain uncapped players Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan. The decision comes amid uncertainty regarding KL Rahul's future with the team. If Rahul isn't retained, LSG will have one RTM card at their disposal at the auction.

Financial details

Retention costs and IPL's financial framework

The exact retention fees for the five players are yet to be disclosed. However, going by IPL's retention slabs, LSG will have a sum of ₹51 crore deducted from their purse. If the total amount paid to these players exceeds this amount, then the higher amount will be deducted from the franchise's budget of ₹120 crore for IPL 2025.

Player profile

Journey of Pooran in IPL

Pooran is tipped to be LSG's top retention, followed by Mayank and Bishnoi. In the 2024 season, Pooran fared well with the bat and served as LSG's interim captain, with Rahul suffering a niggle. Acquired by LSG ahead of the 2023 season for ₹16 crore, Pooran's value has increased since his IPL debut in 2017, when he was bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹30 lakh.

Team assets

Mayank and Bishnoi's contributions to LSG

Mayank, who who grabbed eyeballs with his searing bowling speed, was bought by LSG for ₹20 lakh in the same year's auction. Although the Indian pacer sustained a side strain, he made his mark. Meanwhile, budding leg-spinner Bishnoi has been instrumental in taking LSG to the playoffs twice with his consistent wicket-taking ability.

Rising stars

Impact of uncapped duo Badoni and Mohsin

Uncapped players Badoni and Mohsin, both purchased for ₹20 lakh each at the 2022 auction, have also been instrumental for the Super Giants. Badoni slammed 238 runs at a strike rate of 138 in IPL 2023. Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Mohsin made an instant impact in his debut IPL season (2022) by snapped up 14 wickets at a sub-6 economy rate in just nine matches.