Virat Kohli, who led the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from 2013 to 2021, may return as captain for IPL 2025 due to the age factor of current captain, Du Plessis.

Kohli, who has been with RCB since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, has led the team to the playoffs four times and won the Orange Cap twice.

The team hopes his return will boost morale and performance, as Kohli seeks his first IPL trophy.

Kohli led the Royal Challengers between 2013 and 2021

Virat Kohli to return as RCB captain for IPL 2025?

What's the story In what comes as a positive development for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans, Virat Kohli could return as their skipper in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. According to The Times of India, Kohli has shown his willingness to lead RCB again during a recent conversation with the team management. Notably, Faf du Plessis has been leading the Royal Challengers since 2022, after Kohli stepped down from the role.

Du Plessis's age factor opens door for Kohli

Despite his brilliant leadership that took RCB to the playoffs twice in three seasons, Du Plessis is now 40. This age factor has paved the way for Kohli to take over the captaincy reins again. The team management is yet to make a formal announcement on this leadership change.

Kohli's previous captaincy stint and future prospects

Kohli led the Royal Challengers between 2013 and 2021. Under him, the team reached the playoffs four times and finished as the 2016 runners-up. The next IPL season could witness major changes to RCB's squad as the management may bring in new players in the mega auction. However, Kohli's return as captain will surely lift the team's morale and performance.

Kohli eyes his first IPL trophy

Kohli remains the only active player to have played for a single franchise since the inaugural IPL season (2008). Under his captaincy, RCB played 143 matches, winning 66 and losing 70 (Tied: 3, NR: 4). He has won the Orange Cap twice, in 2016 and 2024. He hammered 741 runs at a brilliant average of 61.75 this year. Kohli would be keen to add an IPL trophy to his cabinet.