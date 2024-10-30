Summarize Simplifying... In short Former international cricket star MS Dhoni is among five players retained by CSK for the 2025 IPL season.

CSK have retained a total of five players

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni among five players retained by CSK

By Parth Dhall 06:09 pm Oct 30, 202406:09 pm

What's the story As per an ESPNcricinfo report, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have opted to retain five players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The list features former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, and Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana. The decision will see CSK's total purse of ₹120 crore reduced by at least ₹65 crore for the upcoming auction.

Uncapped retention

Dhoni to be retained as an uncapped player

Dhoni, who retired from internatonal cricket at the 2019 ODI World Cup, will likely feature as an uncapped player. Notably, the IPL has brought back a rule it scrapped in 2021, allowing Indian players who have been out of international cricket for at least five years to enter the auction as uncapped players. In case of retaining an uncapped player, a franchise will have to cut ₹4 crore from its budget. A maximum of two uncapped players can be retained.

Submission deadline

IPL franchises to submit retention lists by October 31

The IPL has given a deadline of October 31 to all 10 franchises to submit their lists of retained players for the mega auction. Every side can retain a maximum of six players, including an uncapped player. Each franchise has been allocated a budget of ₹120 crore to build their teams. Franchises can utilize RTM at the auction. If a side doesn't retain any player, it can still complete their roster of six players via RTM at the auction.

Dhoni

Dhoni to be retained for ₹4 crore

Before the big 2022 auction, Dhoni was retained by CSK for ₹12 crore. However, if CSK decide to keep him on board now as an uncapped player, his pay would plunge to ₹4 crore. Since hanging up his boots in 2020, Dhoni has only been around for the IPL and has steered clear of any international cricket. After undergoing knee surgery in 2023, he passed on the CSK captaincy baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season.

Participation

Dhoni set to feature in IPL 2025

Dhoni, on October 26, finally opened up on his participation in the 2025 IPL season. Speaking at a promotional event, "I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play. When you play cricket like a professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy it just like a game. That's what I want to do. It's not easy."