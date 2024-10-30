Summarize Simplifying... In short Kagiso Rabada has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Test bowler rankings, surpassing Jasprit Bumrah, thanks to his consistent performance and recent 300th Test wicket milestone.

Rabada's rise was propelled by his nine-wicket haul against Bangladesh

Kagiso Rabada displaces Jasprit Bumrah as top-ranked ICC Test bowler

By Parth Dhall 04:52 pm Oct 30, 202404:52 pm

What's the story South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has regained his position as the top-ranked Test bowler, according to the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings. The Proteas pacer has dethroned Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah at the top. Rabada's rise was propelled by his impressive run in the first Test against Bangladesh, where he took nine wickets. Here are further details.

Career milestone

Rabada's performance in ICC World Test Championship

Rabada's rise to the top is also due to his consistent performance for South Africa in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle. In South Africa's recent win over Bangladesh, he took his 300th Test wicket, achieving a career milestone. This further pumped his ranking, as he climbed three spots to go past Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ranking history

Rabada overtakes Bumrah

Rabada first attained the top spot in January 2018. He has never left the top 10 since giving up the spot in February 2019. Meanwhile, Bumrah's performance in the 2nd Test against New Zealand was underwhelming as he went wicketless. This saw him slip to third place behind Rabada and Hazlewood.

Ranking shifts

Other significant changes in Test bowling rankings

In the revised Test bowler rankings, Hazlewood now occupies the second spot, while Ashwin has dropped to fourth. Pakistan's Noman Ali is the latest entrant in the top 10 after his brilliant performance against England in Rawalpindi. His nine-wicket haul helped him jump eight spots to ninth, as he achieved a new career-high rating on this list for Test bowlers.

Career highs

Career-best ratings for Santner and Khan

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner also registered a new career-high rating after his 13-wicket haul against India, jumping an impressive 30 places to 44th overall. Pakistan's Sajid Khan jumped 12 spots to 38th after his 10 wickets in the same match as Ali. The aforementioned performances have drastically reshaped the rankings for Test bowlers, emphasizing the dynamic nature of international cricket competition.

Batting rankings

Root leads Test batter rankings; Jaiswal moves up

In the Test batter rankings, England's Joe Root continues to lead despite scoring low in his latest match against Pakistan. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal climbed a spot to third after his contributions against New Zealand. Pakistan's Saud Shakeel also entered the top 10 after jumping 20 spots with his innings of 134 against England.