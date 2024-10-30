Summarize Simplifying... In short In a strategic move, IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has retained players Travis Head and Nitish Reddy for ₹14 crore and ₹6 crore respectively, spending a total of ₹75 crore on five players.

Head, who scored 567 runs in 15 games last season, and Reddy, who recently debuted for Team India, are key assets for the team.

With ₹45 crore left, SRH plans to build their team for the next three seasons.

SRH finished as the runners-up in IPL 2024

IPL 2025: SRH retain Travis Head and Nitish Reddy

What's the story According to Cricbuzz, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have retained five players, including Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy, for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The decision comes after a successful previous season where SRH finished second, falling just short of champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, and Abhishek Sharma form CSK's other three retentions. Here are further details.

Investment details

SRH invest ₹75 crore in player retentions

It is understood that the Orange Army have spent a whopping ₹75 crore to retain these five players. Head, made merry with his opening partner Abhishek in IPL 2024, has been retained for ₹14 crore. This is a massive jump from his last season's price of ₹6.80 crore. Nitish Reddy has also opted to stay with Hyderabad for ₹6 crore.

Player performances

Head's performance for SRH; rise of Reddy

Head scored 567 runs from 15 games at a mind-boggling strike-rate of 191.5 in IPL 2024. He averaged 40.50, justifying his price tag. Meanwhile, all-rounder Reddy witnessed a meteoric rise by making his international debut for Team India. The Andhra all-rounder is now part of the India's squad set to tour Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, making him an asset for SRH.

Future plans

SRH's strategy and remaining budget for upcoming seasons

With these retentions, SRH has completed the BCCI's quota of five capped retentions. The franchise now have ₹45 crore remaining to build their team for the next three seasons. They also have one RTM card remaining to buy an uncapped player. This strategic move by SRH ensures that they retain their core that led them to the IPL 2024 final.