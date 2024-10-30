Summarize Simplifying... In short Anthony Volpe's grand slam in the third inning led the Yankees to an 11-4 victory over the Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series, forcing a Game 5.

Volpe's 2024 season saw significant improvement, with a 21-game hitting streak, 155 hits, 60 RBIs, and 28 steals.

Starting his career in 2019, Volpe has shown consistent growth, with his career postseason stats standing at .273 with 1 home run and 6 RBIs across 13 games.

Yankees' Anthony Volpe's third inning grand slam propelled them to a 11-4 victory and forcing Game 5 (Image credit: X/@Yankees)

Anthony Volpe shines for Yankees versus Dodgers: Decoding his stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:42 pm Oct 30, 202406:42 pm

What's the story Anthony Volpe, a shortstop for the New York Yankees, delivered a crucial grand slam in Game 4 of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. This pivotal hit came in the third inning and transformed a close contest into a Yankees lead. Volpe's grand slam extended the Yankees' World Series hopes, avoiding elimination. We decode the game and Volpe's MLB career stats.

Game recap

Yankees trounce Dodgers 11-4, avoid sweep, force Game 5

Volpe's third-inning grand slam sparked the Yankees' comeback, leading them to an 11-4 win over the Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series. Freddie Freeman's early homer initially gave the Dodgers the lead, but Volpe's timely blast gave the Yankees life, forcing a Game 5. Notably, New York's bullpen sealed the win for them with five innings of scoreless relief.

2024 season

Shortstop's 2024 season

Volpe's offseason adjustments led to a stronger 2024 season with improved bat control, cutting his strikeout rate by half and boosting his on-base percentage. His season highlights included a 21-game hitting streak and 155 hits in 637 at-bats, alongside 60 RBIs and 28 steals over 160 games (.243/.293/.364). Volpe continued his success in the postseason, hitting .273/.407/.386 with six RBIs over 13 games.

Minor league

Draft and Minor League stats

Drafted by the Yankees 30th overall in 2019, Volpe began his career with a $2.7 million signing bonus, debuting with the Pulaski Yankees, hitting .215 with two homers and 11 RBIs (34 games). By 2021, he improved, batting .302 with 12 homers, 49 RBIs, and achieving 27 homers and 33 steals. He reached Double-A Somerset (2022), hitting .252 with 18 homers and 60 RBIs.

Career stats

Volpe's career stats

Volpe's 2023 season with the Yankees included 159 games, 541 at-bats, and 113 hits with 21 homers, 60 RBIs, and a .209 average. In 2024, he improved to 155 hits over 637 at-bats, 12 homers, 60 RBIs, and a .243 average. His career postseason stats stand at .273 with 1 home run and 6 RBIs across 13 games, demonstrating strong on-base skills at .407.

