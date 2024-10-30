Summarize Simplifying... In short The Baltimore Ravens have traded a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Panthers for wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a sixth-round pick.

This comes shortly after Johnson's move from the Steelers to the Panthers, where he led with 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

Johnson's career stats boast 421 receptions for 4,720 yards, averaging 11.2 yards per catch with 28 touchdowns. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Decoding Diontae Johnson's career stats, amidst his trade to the Ravens (Image credit: X/@Panthers)

NFL, Ravens receive Diontae Johnson from Panthers: Decoding his stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:39 pm Oct 30, 202406:39 pm

What's the story Ex Carolina Panthers WR Diontae Johnson, has been traded to the Baltimore Ravens, sparking interest around the league. Known for his agility, Johnson's addition boosts Baltimore's receiving corps and gives QB Lamar Jackson a seasoned, reliable target as they push for playoff positioning. Meanwhile, we detail the trade, the WR's season so far, and his NFL career stats.

Trade

Panthers send WR Johnson to Baltimore in shocking trade

The Ravens have acquired wide receiver Johnson from the Panthers. In this deal, the Ravens will send a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Panthers while receiving Johnson along with a sixth-round pick in return. This move is particularly significant as it comes just weeks after Johnson was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Panthers. The move will bolster an already dangerous Baltimore offense

2024 season

WR's 2024 season so far

On March 12, 2024, the Steelers traded Johnson to the Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson and the 178th pick (DT Logan Lee). In his first seven games, Johnson led the Panthers with 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by an impressive eight-reception, 122-yard performance against the Raiders in Week 3. However, he missed Week 8 due to an oblique injury

Panther/Ravens' 2024 season

Panthers and Ravens' 2024 season so far

The Panthers are struggling this season, whilst sitting last in the NFC South with a distressing 1-7 record. Meanwhile, on the contrary, the Ravens are enjoying a good season aiming to make it to the playoffs and win the Super Bowl. Baltimore are currently second in the AFC North with a 5-3 record. They will face the Denver Broncos next.

Career stats

Johnson's career stats

In his NFL career, Johnson has demonstrated impressive consistency as a wide receiver. Over 84 regular-season games, he recorded 421 receptions for 4,720 yards, averaging 11.2 yards per catch with 28 touchdowns. His standout season came in 2021 with 107 catches, 1,161 yards, and 8 touchdowns. In the playoffs, Johnson added 20 receptions for 199 yards and 2 touchdowns.