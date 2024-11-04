Summarize Simplifying... In short Retired cricketer Warner believes Australia can take advantage of India's recent defeat to New Zealand, as they prepare for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He warns that Australian bowlers could pose a significant challenge for the Indian team.

This series, starting November 22, is crucial for India's qualification in the World Test Championship, following their unprecedented home series loss. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India's Test tour of Australia will begin on November 22 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Border-Gavakar Trophy: Warner believes Australia can exploit India's low confidence

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:18 pm Nov 04, 202403:18 pm

What's the story Former Australian batter David Warner has hinted that his side could take advantage of India's current lack of confidence in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This comes after India's recent 0-3 series defeat at home against New Zealand. The loss was a historic low for Indian cricket as Rohit Sharma became the first Indian skipper to lose a Test series on home soil by such a margin.

Match recap

Warner praises New Zealand's performance in India

In the third Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, India missed their 147-run target by 25 runs, getting all out for a mere 121. Warner praised New Zealand's brilliant show in India, admitting how hard it is to beat India on their home ground. He mentioned some important moments from the first Test which set the right tone for New Zealand, like their brilliant catches.

Upcoming threats

Warner warns of potential challenges for Indian batters

Notably, Warner, who has retired from international cricket, warned that Australian bowlers such as Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon could be a huge challenge for the Indian batters. He said this could work in Australia's favor in the upcoming series. "And it helps the Australian guys. They're coming out here after being beaten at home three-nil for five Tests against the Australian boys," Warner told Fox Sports.

Tour schedule

India's tour of Australia: Key dates

India's Test tour of Australia will begin with the Perth Test on November 22. It will be followed by the Day-Night Test in Adelaide from December 6, and the Gabba Test from December 14. The Boxing Day and New Year's Tests will be played on December 26 and January 3 respectively.

WTC implications

India's WTC final qualification chances impacted by defeat

The unprecedented series loss has made India's road to a simple qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) finals, difficult. Notably, this was the first time that the Indian men's cricket team has been whitewashed in a home Test series of three or more matches. Despite strong individual performances, collective batting collapses resulted in this historic defeat.