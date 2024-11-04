Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Dolphins, Andrew Luck, then rookie quarterback for the Colts, broke the NFL's single-game rookie record with 433 passing yards.

This impressive feat, which included two touchdowns and 30 completions, was a beacon of hope during a challenging season marked by Coach Chuck Pagano's battle with leukemia.

Luck's performance not only boosted the Colts' playoff hopes but also marked a significant turnaround for the team, highlighting his potential that was first recognized during his successful college career at Stanford.

#ThisDayThatYear: Colts' rookie QB Andrew Luck set the single-game rookie passing yards record in 2012 (Image credit: X/@NFL)

#ThisDayThatYear: Andrew Luck's 433 yards shatters rookie record

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:14 pm Nov 04, 202403:14 pm

What's the story On November 04, 2012, Andrew Luck, the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, made history by throwing for 433 yards against the Miami Dolphins. This performance set the NFL's single-game rookie record for passing yards setting a high standard for all the other rookies. Meanwhile, we decode the historic game, the 2012 season, and Luck's stats.

Game recap

Rookie QB Luck sets NFL record, Colts edge past Dolphins

Luck led the Colts to a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Dolphins, breaking the NFL's single-game rookie record with 433 passing yards. His impressive performance, which included two touchdowns and 30 completions, got some hope in the Colts' camp amid Coach Chuck Pagano's battle with leukemia. This win improved the Colts' record to 5-3, boosting their playoff hopes in a remarkable turnaround season.

2012 season

Highlights of Luck and Colts' 2012 season

The 2012 Colts, in their 60th season, drafted Luck first overall after a 2-14 record in 2011. Pagano began his tenure as head coach, missing part of the season due to leukemia. The Colts finished 11-5, reaching the playoffs but losing to the Ravens. Meanwhile, Luck completed the season with 339 passes for 4,374 yards, 23 TDs, and 18 interceptions in 16 games.

College stats and draft

QB's college numbers and draft details

Luck attended Stanford from 2008 to 2011, leading the Cardinal as starting quarterback after redshirting in 2008. He set numerous records, including career touchdown passes (82) and total offense (10,387 yards). Luck won the Maxwell Award, was a two-time Heisman runner-up, and led Stanford to a BCS bowl in 2011. Luck was selected first overall by the Colts in the 2012 NFL draft.

Career stats

Luck's NFL career stats

Luck played for the Colts from 2012 to 2018. Over 86 games, he completed 2,000 passes out of 3,290 attempts for a 60.8% completion rate, accumulating 23,671 yards and averaging 7.2 yards per attempt. He threw 171 touchdowns against 83 interceptions, achieving a quarterback rating of 89.5. In the playoffs, Luck played eight games, throwing 185 completions for 2,254 yards, 12 touchdowns, (13 interceptions).