#ThisDayThatYear: Yankees triumph over Phillies for 27th championship
On November 4, 2009, the New York Yankees clinched their 27th World Series title by defeating the defending champion Philadelphia Phillies 7-3 in Game 6. This victory marked a significant moment in Yankees history, solidifying their dominance in Major League Baseball. Hideki Matsui shined brightly, tying a World Series record with six RBIs. We decode the game, the World Series, and the 2009 season.
Matsui's six RBIs leads the Yankees to a WS title
In Game 6 of the 2009 World Series, the Yankees triumphed over the Phillies 7-3 at Yankee Stadium. Matsui led the charge, tying a World Series record with six RBIs, including a two-run homer. Andy Pettitte secured the win, marking his 18th playoff victory. Notably, the Yankees' victory clinched their 27th championship title, solidifying their legacy in baseball history.
Highlights of the 2009 World Series
The 2009 World Series saw the Yankees defeat the Phillies 4-2, claiming their 27th championship title. The series averaged 19 million viewers. Key performances included Cliff Lee's complete game in Game 1 and Matsui's three homers, earning him MVP honors. Notable records included Andy Pettitte's 18 postseason wins and Ryan Howard's 13 strikeouts in a World Series.
World Series Champions' 2009 season recap
The 2009 season marked the Yankees' 107th year, featuring the opening of their new Yankee Stadium. They won the ALDS by sweeping the Minnesota Twins and captured their 40th American League pennant by defeating the Los Angeles Angels. The Yankees then triumphed over the Phillies in the World Series, clinching their 27th title. They finished the regular season with a 103-59 record.
Phillies' second consecutive World Series appearance
The Phillies' 2009 season marked their 127th in franchise history. Managed by Charlie Manuel, they defended their 2008 championship and secured a third straight NL East title. They reached the World Series but lost to the Yankees 4-2. Notable highlights included Jamie Moyer's 250th win, five All-Stars, and Eric Bruntlett's historic triple play. They finished the regular season with a 93-69 record.