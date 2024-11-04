Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2009 World Series, the Yankees clinched their 27th championship title by defeating the Phillies 4-2.

The Yankees' Matsui shone with a record-tying six RBIs and three homers, earning him MVP honors, while the Phillies, despite their loss, celebrated Jamie Moyer's 250th win and Eric Bruntlett's historic triple play.

Both teams had a remarkable season, with the Yankees finishing with a 103-59 record and the Phillies with a 93-69.

#ThisDayThatYear: The Yankees won their 27th World Series title in 2009 (Image credit: X/@Yankees)

#ThisDayThatYear: Yankees triumph over Phillies for 27th championship

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:12 pm Nov 04, 202403:12 pm

What's the story On November 4, 2009, the New York Yankees clinched their 27th World Series title by defeating the defending champion Philadelphia Phillies 7-3 in Game 6. This victory marked a significant moment in Yankees history, solidifying their dominance in Major League Baseball. Hideki Matsui shined brightly, tying a World Series record with six RBIs. We decode the game, the World Series, and the 2009 season.

Game 6 recap

Matsui's six RBIs leads the Yankees to a WS title

In Game 6 of the 2009 World Series, the Yankees triumphed over the Phillies 7-3 at Yankee Stadium. Matsui led the charge, tying a World Series record with six RBIs, including a two-run homer. Andy Pettitte secured the win, marking his 18th playoff victory. Notably, the Yankees' victory clinched their 27th championship title, solidifying their legacy in baseball history.

2009 World Series recap

Highlights of the 2009 World Series

The 2009 World Series saw the Yankees defeat the Phillies 4-2, claiming their 27th championship title. The series averaged 19 million viewers. Key performances included Cliff Lee's complete game in Game 1 and Matsui's three homers, earning him MVP honors. Notable records included Andy Pettitte's 18 postseason wins and Ryan Howard's 13 strikeouts in a World Series.

2009 season - Yankees

World Series Champions' 2009 season recap

The 2009 season marked the Yankees' 107th year, featuring the opening of their new Yankee Stadium. They won the ALDS by sweeping the Minnesota Twins and captured their 40th American League pennant by defeating the Los Angeles Angels. The Yankees then triumphed over the Phillies in the World Series, clinching their 27th title. They finished the regular season with a 103-59 record.

2009 season - Phillies

Phillies' second consecutive World Series appearance

The Phillies' 2009 season marked their 127th in franchise history. Managed by Charlie Manuel, they defended their 2008 championship and secured a third straight NL East title. They reached the World Series but lost to the Yankees 4-2. Notable highlights included Jamie Moyer's 250th win, five All-Stars, and Eric Bruntlett's historic triple play. They finished the regular season with a 93-69 record.