Will Young's consistent performance played a key role in New Zealand's historic Test series victory against India, earning him the Player of the Series title.

This win has positioned New Zealand as a strong contender for the World Test Championship final, with their upcoming series against England being a crucial determinant.

This win has positioned New Zealand as a strong contender for the World Test Championship final, with their upcoming series against England being a crucial determinant.

New Zealand's Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, hailed this as their greatest-ever series win, while also raising questions about the performance of senior Indian players.

Will Young reflects on New Zealand's historic Test series victory

What's the story Will Young, the star performer in the recently concluded India vs New Zealand Test series, has said he is surprised by his team's 3-0 triumph. He said no one in the squad had expected such a decisive win against India on their home turf. The unexpected win comes after New Zealand's disappointing 0-2 loss to Sri Lanka, marking a significant turnaround for Tom Latham's men.

Young's consistent performance and team's jubilation

Young displayed incredible consistency across the series, never once falling into single-digit scores despite difficult conditions. His grit was instrumental in bolstering New Zealand's batting order. Speaking to Cricbuzz, an ecstatic Young revealed the team's happiness over their historic home series win against India. "Having won the series 3-0 is something that none of us even dreamed of, to be honest. It's just... it's just incredible!" he said.

Young's strategy and recognition for consistency

When asked about being named Player of the Series over teammates Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, and Rachin Ravindra, Young implied that his consistent performance was the difference. "I guess it was just an award that awarded consistency, really," he said. He further detailed how he approached each innings as an effort to regain momentum for the team, especially while batting at three.

New Zealand's rise in World Test Championship

Following their historic victory, New Zealand has become a strong contender for a spot in the World Test Championship final. The team, which won the inaugural edition of the championship, is now looking forward to a three-match series against England at home. A win there could do a lot in boosting their chances of reaching their second final in the prestigious competition.

PM Luxon hails NZ's victory as greatest-ever series win

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon hailed the team's victory as their "greatest-ever series win" away from home. He commended Tom Latham's team for their amazing spirit and clinical approach to the game. The Kiwis's dominance in the series also raised questions about senior Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ability to handle Test cricket pressure.