India suffered a historic defeat to New Zealand, marking their first home Test series whitewash and ending an 18-series winning streak.

The Kiwis' victory included their first Test win in India this century and saw India record their lowest-ever home Test score.

Rohit Sharma also joined Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi as the only Indian captains to lose four home Tests in a calendar year.

New Zealand routed India in the three-match Test series

India attain these unwanted numbers with series defeat to NZ

By Parth Dhall 08:35 pm Nov 04, 202408:35 pm

What's the story New Zealand scripted history by registering a 3-0 clean sweep against hosts India on November 3. They won the third and final Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium after defending 146. Notably, India were whitewashed for the first time in a home Test series (three-plus matches). Notably, Rohit Sharma became only the second Indian captain to lose four home Tests in a calendar year.

A rare whitewash!

As mentioned, this is the first instance of India being whitewashed in a home Test series (three or more matches). Only twice a visiting side has routed India in India (2-0 by South Africa in 2000 and 1-0 by England in 1980). Notably, India have also lost three Tests in a series at home for the first time since 1983.

A home series defeat in over a decade

New Zealand also scripted history by defeating India in the 2nd Test, which took place in Pune. They handed India their first Test series defeat at home in over a decade. Before this, England were the last side to win a Test series against India in India (2012/13). India's record of 18 consecutive bilateral home series wins also come to an end.

India's first Test defeat to NZ in 21st century

New Zealand claimed an eight-wicket win over India in 1st Test in at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Kiwis, who prevailed on the final day, won their first Test in India in the 21st century.

India's lowest total in home Tests

The series opener in Bengaluru stunned India as they were welcomed with overcast conditions. New Zealand bowled India out for 46 in the first innings, their lowest-ever score in home Tests. Five Indian batters fell for a duck. This was also India's third-lowest total overall in the longest format, only behind 36 against Australia in Adelaide (2020) and 42 against England at Lord's (1974).

Unwanted record for Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma became only the second Indian captain to lose four home Tests in a calendar year. He joins Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who lost as many games in 1969. Rohit has overall lost five Tests at home while leading India.