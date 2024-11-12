Summarize Simplifying... In short Ravichandran Ashwin tops the list of Indian bowlers with the most Test wickets against Australia, boasting 114 scalps in 22 matches.

R Ashwin is the highest wicket-taker for India against Australia in Tests

Indian bowlers with 95+ Test wickets against Australia

By Parth Dhall 08:00 pm Nov 12, 2024

What's the story India have embarked on their Australian tour for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The two sides will lock horns in five Tests, with Perth set to host the series opener from November 22. Despite Australia's champions tag, the Indian bowlers have had success against them in Test cricket. Have a look at Indian bowlers with 95+ Test wickets against the Aussies.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 114 wickets

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the highest wicket-taker for India against Australia in Test cricket. In 22 Tests against the Aussies, Ashwin has snapped up 114 wickets at an average of 28.36. His tally includes seven five-wicket hauls and a match haul of 10 wickets. Ashwin has a brilliant economy rate of 2.70 against this side in the format.

Anil Kumble: 111 wickets

Anil Kumble, India's highest wicket-taker in the format, has taken 111 scalps against Australia. As of now, Kumble is the only other Indian with over 100 wickets against Australia in Test cricket. The ace leg-spinner, who faced this side between 1996 and 2008, took averaged 30.32 in 20 matches. He registered a record 10 five-wicket hauls.

Harbhajan Singh: 95 wickets

Harbhajan Singh, who bowled in tandem with Kumble, is the only other Indian with 95+ Test wickets against Australia. The Turbanator was the star of India's historic series win against Australia at home in 2001. He entered the record books by taking a hat-trick in the iconic Eden Gardens Test. The off-spinner took 95 wickets from 18 Tests at 29.95 against Australia.