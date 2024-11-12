Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Delhi Capitals player, Munaf Patel, has been appointed as the new bowling coach for the team in IPL 2025, replacing James Hopes who has moved to Punjab Kings.

Patel, who has previously played under the Delhi Capitals banner in the Legends League Cricket, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having taken 74 wickets in his 63-match IPL career and winning the IPL title in 2013 with Mumbai Indians. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Patel replaces James Hopes in DC's coaching staff

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals appoint Munaf Patel as bowling coach

By Parth Dhall 07:44 pm Nov 12, 202407:44 pm

What's the story Delhi Capitals (DC) have appointed former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel as their new bowling coach ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. This comes after their last month's appointments of Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao as head coach and Director of Cricket (DOC), respectively. Patel, a former ODI World Cup winner, will be replacing James Hopes who has been associated with the franchise since 2018.

Coaching transition

Patel replaces Hopes in DC's coaching staff

Notably, former Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling coach James Hopes has joined Punjab Kings (PBKS) with head coach Ricky Ponting. Patel will be replacing him in the DC's coaching staff. As a player, Patel had a stellar IPL career, featuring in 63 matches and taking 74 wickets at an economy of 7.51. He also won the IPL title in 2013 with Mumbai Indians (MI).

Past connection

Patel's previous association with DC

Notably, Patel has been associated with Delhi Capitals in the past. He played in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) under the banner of India Capitals. This previous association could have played a role in his appointment as the new bowling coach for DC, adding another layer of familiarity and experience to the team's coaching staff ahead of IPL 2025 auction.

Information

Patel retired from all formats in 2018

Patel represented India in 13 Tests, 70 ODIs, and 3 T20Is before retiring from all formats in 2018. He took 35, 86, and 4 wickets in the formats, respectively. He also has 74 IPL wickets to his name. Patel was also part of India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup-winning side.