Nathan McSweeney will debut in the upcoming series

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Khawaja advises McSweeney against imitating Warner's quick-scoring style

What's the story Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has given some advice to his new opening partner Nathan McSweeney ahead of the five-Test series against India. Khawaja stressed that McSweeney shouldn't feel the need to replicate David Warner's quick-fire scoring. The upcoming series will be 25-year-old McSweeney's test debut, giving him a chance to cement his place in the position once occupied by Warner before his retirement earlier this year. Here's more.

Smith's unsuccessful stint as Warner's replacement

Steve Smith had first tried to fill Warner's shoes, but his performance as an opener was below par. Hence, he is returning to his favorite number four position. As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith featured in three matches as an opener in the longest format, scoring a paltry 41 runs from five innings at 8.20. His best score reads 12. This has opened the doors for McSweeney's test debut and his opportunity to prove himself as a worthy successor to Warner.

Khawaja dismisses need for high strike rate in Test cricket

Warner's First-Class cricket strike rate of over 70 dwarfs McSweeney's 41.92. However, Khawaja dismissed the notion that a high strike rate is essential for success in ﻿Test cricket. "I don't know where this myth started that you need someone to score really fast to do well," he said, adding "You've got five days to do it... I don't know why you need to score fast," he said as per Reuters.

Khawaja praises Warner's consistency, backs McSweeney

Khawaja lauded Warner's knack for always providing a platform for the team, but also supported McSweeney's capability of doing the same. "Davey was special, he could score runs while absorbing, but he didn't do it (score fast) every time," Khawaja said. He was confident about McSweeney's ability to absorb pressure at Shield level and his chances of succeeding in Test cricket.