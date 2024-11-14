Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has shared his experience of facing Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah's unique bowling style, which he describes as 'bizarre' and faster than expected.

Despite this, Khawaja has managed to score 43 runs off Bumrah in seven Test innings without being dismissed.

Khawaja has faced 155 deliveries of Bumrah, scoring 43 runs (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Usman Khawaja opens up on facing Bumrah's 'bizarre' bowling action

What's the story Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has opened up on his unique experience of facing Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Speaking to Fox Cricket, Khawaja said Bumrah's bowling style is "different" and "bizarre," adding that his release point is different from other bowlers. He said, "It's just a bit further up. So a lot of guys release the ball from near the popping crease." Here's more.

Khawaja's strategy against Bumrah's bowling

Khawaja further explained Bumrah's unique action makes the ball feel like it comes quicker than expected. Despite that, he has scored 43 runs off Bumrah without getting out in seven Test innings. Khawaja stressed the importance of adapting to Bumrah's action, saying "once you get used to the action, it's fine." He also admitted anyone can get him out first ball, including Bumrah.

Khawaja's respect for India's bowling attack

As Australia gears up for the upcoming five-match series against India, Khawaja said he respects the Indian bowling attack. He said there is more to worry about than just Bumrah, praising Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami as well. "Everyone talks about Jasprit, but they actually have a lot of other good bowlers," Khawaja said. The first Test starts on November 22 in Perth.

Khawaja vs Bumrah in Tests

As per ESPNcricinfo, across 7 innings, Khawaja has faced 155 deliveries of Bumrah, scoring 43 runs. Notably, Bumrah is yet to dismiss the southpaw. 131 deliveries have been dot balls whereas Khawaja has managed to hit three fours. Khawaja's strike rate is 27.74.