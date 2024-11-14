Summarize Simplifying... In short In the world of T20 cricket, Hardik has a knack for dismissing Miller, having done so six times in 12 innings.

Hardik has dismissed Miller six times in 12 T20 innings

By Parth Dhall 05:05 pm Nov 14, 202405:05 pm

What's the story The 3rd T20I in Centurion saw India claim an 11-run victory against hosts South Africa. India racked up 219 in 20 overs before the Proteas did well to reach 208/7. The match had several tides, but Axar Patel's incredible catch to dismiss David Miller was a highlight. Hardik Pandya took the wicket, having dismissed Miller for the sixth time in T20 cricket.

Clash

How the rivalry has shaped up

As mentioned, Hardik has now dismissed Miller as many as six times in 12 T20 innings. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Proteas middle-order batter has scored 53 runs off 42 balls at a paltry average of 8.83. Notably, Miller has a strike-rate of 126.19 in this battle. Hardik has bowled a total of 15 dot balls to Miller in the format.

Information

What about internationals?

It is worth noting that five of Miller's six T20 dismissals against Hardik have come in internationals. The Proteas batter's strike-rate falls further down to 117.14 in this regard. Miller has managed three maximums in 35 balls.

Information

How Hardik dismissed Miller in Centurion

SA were down to 84/4 in the run-chase when Miller walked in. He took SA past 140 along with Heinrich Klaasen. However, Miller's run-a-ball 18 was cut short by Hardik as the former attempted a six. Axar took a fine out-field catch to dismiss Miller.

Stats

Overall T20 stats of Hardik and Miller

Both Hardik and Miller have played match-winning roles across series and tournaments in T20 cricket. The former has nearly 5,000 runs and 178 wickets in men's T20s, while Miller boast over 10,000 runs. They have also played together for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The duo clashed in the ICC T20 World Cup final earlier this year, as India became champions.