Summarize Simplifying... In short Andre Russell is out of the England T20I series due to injury, with Shamar Springer stepping in for the West Indies squad.

Alzarri Joseph is also back in the squad after a suspension.

The remaining matches will be played in St Lucia, as the West Indies aim for a series comeback.

Andre Russell has sustained an ankle sprain

Andre Russell ruled out of England T20I series: Here's why

By Parth Dhall 10:12 am Nov 13, 202410:12 am

What's the story West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is set to miss the remaining three matches of the five-T20I series against England. The reason behind his exit is a left ankle sprain he sustained during the first T20I at Kensington Oval in Barbados. After his injury, Russell couldn't participate in the second match, which resulted in a seven-wicket loss for West Indies.

Series location

Remaining T20I series to be held in St Lucia

England won the first two T20Is held in Barbados by eight and seven wickets, respectively. The remaining matches of the five-match series will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia, where local supporters are urged to support the West Indies side as they look to make a series comeback.

Squad update

Shamar Springer replaces Russell in West Indies squad

Shamar Springer, who recently burst on to T20I cricket, has been called up to replace the injured Russell in the West Indies squad. In his two outings against Sri Lanka, Springer impressed with figures of 1/25 and 1/24. The Caribbean team will now have to go through the rest of the series without Russell's experience and skills.

Team return

Alzarri Joseph returns to West Indies squad

Besides, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph rejoins the 15-member squad for the remaining three T20Is after being suspended for an incident in the 3rd ODI against England. Joseph had left the field without permission, leaving his team a player short. After publicly apologizing for his actions and expressing regret to ODI skipper Shai Hope, his return was anticipated.

Information

WI T20I squad for England series

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, and Shamar Springer.