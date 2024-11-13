Summarize Simplifying... In short Jannik Sinner has joined tennis legends Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in winning 47+ ATP matches on hard court in consecutive seasons.

Sinner's recent victory over Fritz, credited to the supportive Turin crowd, has placed him at the top of the Ilie Nastase group.

Jannik Sinner claimed a straight-set win over Taylor Fritz

ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner matches these legends after beating Fritz

By Parth Dhall 10:02 am Nov 13, 2024

What's the story Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner is a step away from making it to the semi-finals of the ongoing ATP Finals in Turin. He bolstered his chances after beating American star Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the year-end championship. Sinner's win was a repeat of their last meeting in September at the US Open final, where the Italian won in straight sets. With another win, Sinner has entered an elite list of players.

Game strategy

Sinner's strategic moves secure victory over Fritz

In the first set, even though Fritz got the first break point in the seventh game, he failed to convert it. Sinner quickly bounced back but conceded three break points. He broke to 15 in the 10th game and won the set. The second set was no different, with Sinner claiming victory when Fritz double-faulted on his first match point.

Information

Sinner joins Federer, Djokovic on this list

As per Opta, Sinner has become only the third player in the Open Era to win 47+ ATP matches on hard court in successive seasons after Roger Federer (2005-06) and Novak Djokovic (2012-13, 15-16).

Crowd impact

Sinner credits crowd support for his victory

During the match, Sinner credited the passionate Turin crowd for his win. He said, "The crowd is helping me a lot." The support was a welcome change from their last meeting where he had to deal with loud home support for Fritz. Despite Fritz's early pressure on his serve, Sinner turned the tables and won each set.

Upcoming challenges

Sinner leads Ilie Nastase group, faces Medvedev next

Sinner's win over Fritz has placed him atop the Ilie Nastase group. He will now take on Daniil Medvedev in his next match. Sinner earlier beat Alex de Minaur in his first match to boost his campaign. The latter will next take on Fritz in a bid to win his first match in the ongoing tournament.