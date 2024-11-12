Summarize Simplifying... In short Oklahoma City Thunder's strong start to the season has hit a bump as key player Holmgren is out for 8-10 weeks due to a pelvic injury.

Despite his absence, the Thunder put up a fight against the Warriors, ultimately losing 126-117 with Curry scoring 36 points.

OKC thunder face a setback early in the season as they loose Chet Holmgren for 8-10 weeks (Image credit: X/@TheHoopCentral)

NBA: Thunder's Holmgren sidelined for 8-10 weeks with pelvic injury

By Pavan Thimmaiah 09:22 pm Nov 12, 2024

What's the story Chet Holmgren, the Oklahoma City Thunder's promising young center, recently sustained a pelvic injury, sidelining him for 8-10 weeks. Holmgren suffered his injury insuring Thunder's loss to Golden State Warriors. This setback adds to a list of key players facing injuries this season, raising concerns for the Thunder. We decode the game, the injury, and Holmgren's NBA career stats.

Injury details

Warriors defeat Thunder, while OKC lose Holmgren to injury

OKC's strong 8-2 start faces a setback as Holmgren is said to be out for 8-10 weeks. Holmgren suffered a right iliac wing fracture after a hard fall while attempting to block Andrew Wiggins' layup, forcing him off the court in visible pain. This significant injury sidelines a key Thunder player while the Thunder were enjoying a strong start to their season.

Game recap

Warriors defeat Thunder 126-117, Curry scores 36

Stephen Curry scored 36 points, leading the Warriors to a 127-116 victory over the Thunder. Despite a late Thunder rally, the Warriors held off the challenge, with Curry hitting a clutch three-pointer in the final minutes. The game was marred by an injury to Holmgren, who exited in the first quarter with a right hip injury. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 24 points.

College career

Holmgren's college numbers

In his college debut, Holmgren posted 14 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in a 97-63 win. He became the first player in 25 years to record 10+ points, rebounds, 5+ assists, and blocks in his debut. Holmgren was named West Coast Conference Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Year. In the NCAA tournament, he recorded 19 points, 17 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Career stats

His NBA career stats

In the 2023-24 regular season, Holmgren averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in 82 appearances for the Thunder, shooting 53% from the field and 37% from three. In the 2024-25 season's first 10 games, he improved his stats with 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds. In the playoffs, he averaged 15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks across 10 games.