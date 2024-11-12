Summarize Simplifying... In short The 3rd T20I between South Africa and India is set to take place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 13.

The teams are neck and neck with India having won 16 of the 29 T20Is played, while South Africa has claimed 12 victories.

The last match saw South Africa level the series 1-1, despite strong performances from India's Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa won the 2nd T20I despite Varun Chakravarthy's fifer

3rd T20I: South Africa, India eye lead in Centurion

By Parth Dhall 08:39 pm Nov 12, 202408:39 pm

What's the story With a win each, both South Africa and India would aim to take the lead when they clash in the 3rd T20I in Centurion. While the visitors drew first blood after winning the Durban tie, the Proteas responded well at St George's Park, Gqeberha. With another match-win, a series defeat would be redundant for both the sides. Here's the preview.

Details

Venue, broadcast details, timing and more

The SuperSport Park in Centurion will host the 3rd T20I on November 13 (8:30pm IST). The track here usually offers a balanced surface. Teams batting first have won eight T20Is here, with 175 being the average first innings score. One can watch the match live on Sports18. The live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website.

Record

Here's the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, 29 T20Is have been played between the two sides. India have won 16, SA have claimed 12 wins. One match ended as no-result. The Men in Blue have won seven of the 11 T20Is against SA in the Rainbow Nation. The remaining four matches went in SA's favor.

Recap

How the 2nd T20I panned out

Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy's efforts weren't enough as South Africa beat India in the 2nd T20I. Pandya rescued India with a 45-ball 39* as Suryakumar Yadav's men managed 124/6 in 20 overs. Chakravarthy then spun his web with a fifer. However, the Proteas overcame India and leveled the series 1-1. Tristan Stubbs slammed an unbeaten 47.

Points

Here are the talkings points

Abhishek's form has been patchy with scores of 4, 7, 4, 15, 16, and 14 in the last few games. As per Cricbuzz, T20Is in Centurion see 9.46 runs being scored per over. South Africa are yet to witness a half-centurion from their side, with Stubbs's 47* being the highest score. Chakravarthy has been brilliant for India, having taken eight wickets.

Probable XIs

A look at Probable XIs

South Africa (Probable XI): Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, and Nqabayomzi Peter. India (Probable XI): Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Avesh Khan.