Jannik Sinner won the 2024 Miami Open men's singles title (Photo credit: X/@atptour)

Jannik Sinner lifts his second ATP Masters 1000 crown: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:19 am Apr 01, 202402:19 am

What's the story Jannik Sinner won the 2024 Miami Open men's singles title after defeating Grigior Dimitrov in straight sets. Sinner won the one-sided contest 6-3, 6-1. This is Sinner's second ATP Masters 1000 crown, having won the 2023 Canadian Open. Sinner has been in supreme form this year. He won his first major trophy at the Australian Open and clinched the ATP 500 crown in Rotterdam.

22-1 win-loss record for Sinner this year

Sinner started the 2024 season by capturing the Australian Open title. He came back to beat Daniil Medvedev in five sets. He clinched the ATP Rotterdam title next and extended his unbeaten run to 12 matches in 2024. Sinner was next seen at Indian Wells where he lost in the semis against Carlos Alcaraz. He has now won six straight matches in Miami.

Sinner's journey in the tourney

Sinner started the 2024 Miami Open with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Andrea Vavassori. In R32, Sinner took down Tallon Griekspoor 5-7, 7-5, 6-1. Christopher O'Connell was Sinner's victim in round of 16. He lost 4-6, 3-6. Sinner overcame Tomas Machac in the quarters, winning 6-4, 6-2. In the semis, Sinner took down third seed Medvedev 6-1, 6-2 before downing Dimitrov now.

H2H tally and match stats

With the win, Sinner extended his win tally to 3-1 against Dimitrov. Notably, Dimitrov won the pair's first meeting in 2020. Since then Sinner has won three successive matches. Dimitrov clocked six aces to Sinner's four. Both players committed one double fault each. Sinner had an 88% win on the first serve and 67% win on the second. He converted 4/8 break points.

Sinner joins these unique clubs

Sinner is the first player to claim the men's singles titles at the Australian Open and Miami Open in a calendar year since the legendary Roger Federer in 2017. Sinner is the fourth U23 player since 2000 to claim three ATP event titles in the first three months of the season after Lleyton Hewitt (2000), Federer (2004) and Andy Murray (2009).

