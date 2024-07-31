Greece's Tsitsipas went on to beat Argentina's Sebastian Baez (Photo credit: X/@steftsitsipas)

2024 Paris Olympics, tennis: Record-breaking Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches quarter-finals

By Rajdeep Saha 05:33 pm Jul 31, 202405:33 pm

What's the story Men's singles tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas has booked his berth in the last eight of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday. Greece's Tsitsipas went on to beat Argentina's Sebastian Baez in round three. The former won 7-5, 6-1. Tsitsipas is vying for a maiden Olympic medal. He beat Belgium's Zizou Bergs in the first round before downing Daniel Evans of Great Britain next.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post

Do you know?

Do you know?

Tsitsipas is now the first Greek man to reach the Olympics quarter-finals in singles since tennis returned to the Games in 1988.

Details

Match stats and H2H record

Tsitsipas doled out five aces compared to Baez's two. However, the former committed five double faults. Tsitsipas converted 5/7 break points and claimed 21 service winners. He managed 19 unforced errors to Baez's 23. He also clocked 11 winners compared to his opponent's 10. Tsitsipas won 12/14 net points. In terms of the head-to-head record, Tsitsipas is 3-0 against Baez on the ATP Tour.

Numbers

35-13 win-loss record for Tsitsipas in 2024

With this win, Tsitsipas owns a 35-13 record on the ATP Tour this season. He has won one title. Tsitsipas owns a 28-6 win-loss record at Roland Garros (French Open). He has been one-time finalist and one-time semi-finalist. On Wednesday, he downed Baez on Court Simonne-Mathieu at Roland Garros. Tsitsipas had reached the 2024 French Open quarter-finals.

Information

Tsitsipas to face Novak Djokovic in the quarters

8th seed Tsitsipas will take on Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals after the Serbian ace downed Germany's Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-3 . Djokovic owns a 11-2 record heading into this meeting with Tsitsipas. He has won their past 10 meetings.