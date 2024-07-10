Elena Rybakina has booked her berth in the semi-finals of the 2024 Wimbledon (Photo credit: X/@Wimbledon)

Elena Rybakina beats Elina Svitolina, reaches Wimbledon 2024 semis: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:25 pm Jul 10, 202407:25 pm

What's the story Elena Rybakina has booked her berth in the semi-finals of the 2024 Wimbledon. The fourth seed took down 21st seed Elina Svitolina in straight sets. Rybakina dominated the proceedings in a 6-3, 6-2 contest on Wednesday. She will now be facing Barbora Krejcikova in the last four. Krejcikova fended off Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets, winning 6-4, 7-6. Here's more.

Information

3-2 win-loss record for Rybakina over Svitolina

With this result, Rybakina has raced to a 3-2 win-loss record over Svitolina on the WTA Tour. This was the pair's second meeting in 2024. Rybakina took down Svitolina at Roland Garros, winning 6-4, 6-3.

Information

Here are the match stats

Rybakina dished out seven aces compared to her opponent's one. Svitolina committed four double faults with Rybakina committing one. Rybakina had an 85% win on the first serve and a 54% win on the second. She converted 4/6 break points.

Rybakina

Rybakina has enjoyed herself at Wimbledon

Rybakina has win 19 of her first 21 matches at Wimbledon in women's singles. As per Opta, only Monica Seles (Australian Open 21/21 and Roland Garros 20/21), Margaret Court (US Open 20/21, Roland Garros 20/21 and Australian Open 20/21) and Chris Evert (Roland Garris 20/21) have won more from their first 21 matches at a single Grand Slam event in the Open Era.

Information

Rybakina equals this record of Swiatek

Rybakina is the player with the joint-most WTA-level semi-finals reached in 2024 (7). She has equalled world number one and Polish international Iga Swiatek (excluding the United Cup).

Grand Slams

Rybakina owns a 47-17 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Rybakina owns a 19-2 win-loss record at Wimbledon, having won the tournament here in 2022. Overall, she owns a 47-17 win-loss record at Grand Slams. In addition to her Wimbledon title win, she has also reached the Australian Open final in 2023. In 2024, Rybakina's win-loss record at Slams read 10-2.