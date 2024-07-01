Daniil Medvedev claimed a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory (Image source: X/@atptour)

Wimbledon 2024: Daniil Medvedev beats Kovacevic to reach second round

What's the story Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev reached the second round at 2024 Wimbledon after beating Aleksandar Kovacevic. The Russian maestro claimed a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory after nearly two hours. Medvedev has qualified for this stage at Wimbledon for the second successive edition. The 2021 US Open champion is vying for his second Grand Slam title. Here are the key stats.

A look at match stats

Medvedev won a total of 93 points and 33 winners throughout the match. He served 16 aces compared to Kovacevic's nine. Medvedev had a win percentage of 79 and 61 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 35 of his 84 receiving points. Kovacevic (32) had more unforced errors than Medvedev (17). Both of them recorded four double-faults.

Second round at Wimbledon

As mentioned, Medvedev has reached the Wimbledon second round for the second successive year. The Russian maestro played the semi-final last year, where he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. Notably, Medvedev has never lost his first-round match at Wimbledon. He now has a win-loss record of 14-5 at the grass-court Grand Slam.

80th major win for Medvedev

Medvedev now has 80 match-wins at Grand Slams. He has won 25+ matches at both the Australian Open (27-8) and US Open (29-6). Medvedev has a rather poor record at the French Open (10-8).

Most match-wins since 2020 (ATP Tour)

Medvedev has won 230 ATP matches since the start of the 2020 season, the most of any player this decade, as per Opta. Andrey Rublev (224), Stefanos Tsitsipas (222), Jannik Sinner (217), and Novak Djokovic (212) follow Medvedev on this list.