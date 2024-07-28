Nikhat Zareen defeated Maxi Kloetzer (Image source: X/@nikhat_zareen)

2024 Paris Olympics: Boxer Nikhat Zareen storms into pre-quarterfinals

By Parth Dhall 05:02 pm Jul 28, 202405:02 pm

What's the story Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen is off to a flier at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She stormed into the women's 50kg boxing pre-quarter-finals after beating Germany's Maxi Kloetzer. The 28-year-old claimed a 5-0 through unanimous in the Round of 32. Zareen will next face top seed Wu Yu of China, who received a bye in the first round. Here are further details.

Olympics

Zareen among medal hopefuls

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen is among the medal hopefuls for India in boxing. She is competing in her first Olympic Games. As of now, India has three medals in boxing at the Olympics - Vijender Singh (bronze at 2008 Beijing), Mary Kom (bronze at 2012 London), and Lovlina Borgohain (bronze at 2020 Tokyo). Notably, Borgohain is a contender this time as well.