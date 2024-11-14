Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's expertise against Australia's aggressive bowling could be a game-changer for India's top-order batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are struggling with form.

Sachin Tendulkar as India's batting consultant Down Under? Raman suggests

By Parth Dhall 03:37 pm Nov 14, 202403:37 pm

What's the story Former Indian cricketer, WV Raman, believes Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar should be roped in as India's batting consultant for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. Taking to X, Raman said there is "enough time" before the 2nd Test for Tendulkar to join the team. Raman feels Tendulkar's vast experience and expertise could improve India's batting strategy against Australia's strong bowling attack. Notably, Tendulkar owns 11 Test tons against Australia in Test cricket.

Tendulkar has an impeccable record against Australia, having scored 1,809 runs in 20 Tests at an average of 53.20 with six centuries. He delivered several match-winning performances Down Under right from his maiden tour in 1991 to his last in 2011/12. Tendulkar's expertise could come in handy for India's top-order batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are currently battling with their form.

Tendulkar knows the grind of tackling Australia away from home, having scored memorable centuries at iconic venues. An unbeaten 241 in Sydney (2004), where his disciplined batting grabbed eyeballs, stands out. His knowledge of Australian pitches and conditions could be of great help to India in tackling Australia's aggressive bowling line-up. The batting unit can have plenty of takeaways, especially among younger players who look up to him as an iconic figure in cricket.

The upcoming series against Australia is pivotal for India as it comes at a critical juncture in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. After their shocking 3-0 defeat to New Zealand, India's hopes of making it to the finals have taken a major hit. A strong performance against Australia could resuscitate their WTC campaign and possibly give them a third consecutive series win in Australia.