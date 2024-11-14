Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most ducks by an Indian batter in T20Is with 12, followed by Virat Kohli with 7, and Sanju Samson with 6. KL Rahul is next in line with 5 ducks.

Samson owns six ducks for India from 32 innings (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Decoding Indian batters with most ducks in T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 02:46 pm Nov 14, 2024

What's the story Sanju Samson failed with the bat in the 3rd T20I of the 2024 series versus South Africa held in Centurion. Samson was out for a two-ball duck, being dismissed by Marco Jansen. Notably, this was Samson's 2nd successive duck in the series and it comes after he spanked a hundred in the opener. Here we decode Indian batters who own most ducks in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma - 12

Rohit Sharma, who signed off from the 20-over format in international cricket post India's ICC T20 World Cup victory earlier this year, owns this unwanted record of registering the most ducks by an Indian batter. Rohit had 12 ducks in his T20I career. He played 159 games (151 innings), scoring 4,231 runs at 32.05. He slammed five hundreds and 32 fifties.

Virat Kohli - 7

Like Rohit, Indian talisman Virat Kohli too retired from T20Is after the global event this year. In his celebrated career, Kohli posted 7 ducks. Kohli featured in 125 matches (117 innings) and scored a total of 4,188 runs at 48.69. His strike rate read 137.04. Kohli slammed one hundred and 38 fifties.

Sanju Samson - 6

As per Cricbuzz, Samson is the second batter from a Full Member side to bag five ducks in a calendar year (2024) after Zimbabwe's Regis Chakabva in 2022. Overall, Samson owns six ducks for India from 32 innings. He owns 701 runs at 24.17. As per ESPNcricinfo, overall, Samson has recorded 24 ducks in the 20-over format.

KL Rahul - 5

KL Rahul is next with 5 ducks for India. He has featured in 72 matches (68 innings) and owns 2,265 runs at 37.75. His strike rate is 139.12. In addition to two tons, he has spanked 22 fifties.