Samson, Salt join rare list of centurions registering ducks (T20Is)
India's Sanju Samson and England's Phil Salt have entered an elite list of players to have scored a century in one match and a duck in the next, in T20 Internationals. The rare feat was accomplished by both players during their respective matches against South Africa and West Indies on Sunday. Samson had earlier scored his second consecutive T20I hundred in the series opener against South Africa.
Samson's journey from century to duck
Samson, who had been brilliant against Bangladesh at home, was dismissed for a duck on the third delivery of the match at St George's Park. This came after his brilliant 107 in the series opening win in Durban. However, he followed up this century with a 3-ball duck in defeat in Gqeberha. Marco Jansen dismissed him in the opening over. India later lost the game by three wickets.
Salt's similar fate in T20I series
Salt, who had scored a century earlier this week, was dismissed by Akeal Hosein on the first delivery of England's successful run-chase of 159 in the second T20I at Kensington Oval. He had earlier smashed an unbeaten 103 in the first match at this venue. However, his fortunes turned around quickly as he posted a golden duck.
Other players with similar T20I records
Samson and Salt aren't the only players to witness this bizarre switch. The list also features cricket legends such as Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Colin Munro, Leslie Dunbar, Rilee Rossouw, Aaron Johnson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. All of them have had a game where they scored a century and followed it up with a duck in their next T20 International match.