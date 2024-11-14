Summarize Simplifying... In short Astros' Alex Bregman, with his impressive 2024 stats of 26 HRs, 75 RBIs, and a .260 average, could be a game-changer for teams like the Mariners, Yankees, or Tigers.

These teams, struggling with depth and offensive power, could benefit from Bregman's strong bat and veteran leadership.

With Alex Bregman likely to land a big contract, we decode the top three potential landing spots for the 2x WS Champion (Image credit: X/@MLBNetwork)

MLB: Presenting Alex Bregman's top three potential landing spots

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:09 pm Nov 14, 202402:09 pm

What's the story Alex Bregman, a baseball free agent, is set for a big contract in 2025, with the Houston Astros' financial commitments to other players likely pushing him out. After overcoming a slow start and avoiding a trade last season, Bregman's performance likely earned him a larger contract. With several teams interested, here are the top three potential landing spots for the 2x World Series Champion.

#1

Seattle Mariners

It would be difficult for the Astros to see Bregman join a division rival. The Mariners' third base depth ranks 24th in the league, the worst among playoff contenders, according to Fangraphs. After struggling with offense in 2023, adding Bregman could provide the spark Seattle needs. Bregman could be the one who would solidify third base and fill the offensive void for Seattle.

#2

New York Yankees

The Yankees need a second or third baseman, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. could fill one of those spots, though he's naturally a second baseman. With Bregman in the mix, Chisholm could return to his preferred position. Despite Bregman's role in the Astros' cheating scandal, and him being a Yankee villain his bat would address a significant need and strengthen the lineup.

#3

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers lack depth at third base and offensive power, but after making the playoffs, they would look to build on that success. Bringing in a star like Bregman could fill a major gap, offering both leadership and a strong bat. His veteran presence would mentor Detroit's young core, helping elevate the team and potentially turning them into a formidable contender in the AL.

Stats

Bregman's 2024 season and career in numbers

After a slow start to the 2024 season, Bregman rallied back with 26 HRs, 75 RBIs, and a .260 batting average across 145 games. Over his career, Bregman has played 1,111 games, amassing a .272 average with 191 homers and 663 RBIs. In the postseason, he has hit .238 with 19 homers and 54 RBIs, with an OBP of .346 across 99 games.