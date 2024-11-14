Summarize Simplifying... In short Anthony Richardson is back as the Colts' starting quarterback, aiming to turn around their 4-6 record.

Despite seven interceptions, Richardson has shown growth, earning praise from Colts' HC Shane Steichen for his attention to detail.

The Indianapolis Colts have reinstated Anthony Richardson as their starting QB after a two-week hiatus (Image credit: X/@NFL)

Anthony Richardson back as Colts' starting QB: Decoding his stats

What's the story Anthony Richardson is back as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback after a two-week hiatus. During his absence, veteran Joe Flacco stepped in but struggled with inconsistent performances. Despite Flacco's efforts, the Colts' offense did not fare, with the team going 2-0 in his absence. Now with Richardson back in the fold, we decode his 2024 season and his NFL career stats.

2024 season

Colts and Richardson's 2024 season so far

Currently, the Colts are sitting second in the AFC South with a 4-6 record, losing the last two games. With Richardson back as the starting QB, they will look to taste success against the struggling Jets. Meanwhile, the QB has played six games amassing 958 yards from 59 passes including four TDs and seven interceptions. He has earned a QB rating of 57.2.

Reinstation

HC Steichen backs QB, says he has faith in Richardson

Colts' HC Shane Steichen made it clear that he had never lost faith in his 22-year-old quarterback. He emphasized that Richardson had shown significant growth, especially in paying attention to details stating, "The attention to detail in everything he does, just have to be at a higher standard," in a presser. Steichen acknowledged that Richardson isn't a fully finished product yet but is progressing.

Career stats

QB's brief NFL career numbers

Richardson has shown promising numbers in his first two seasons with the Colts. In 2023, he played four games, completing 50 passes for 577 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception. By 2024, his performance improved, with 59 completions on 133 attempts for 958 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions (six games). Overall, his career stats read, 109 completions, 1,535 yards, and seven touchdowns.

