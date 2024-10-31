Summarize Simplifying... In short The Patriots' NFL-record 21-game winning streak came to a halt with a 34-20 loss to the Steelers in 2004.

Despite this setback, the Patriots, known for their strong defense, went on to secure their third Super Bowl title in four years.

Meanwhile, the Steelers, led by rookie quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, achieved their best record yet but fell short in the AFC Championship game. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#OTD: The Patriots' unbeaten streak in the NFL ended with a 34-20 loss against the Steelers (Image credit: X/@Patriots)

#ThisDayThatYear: Patriots' unbeaten streak end after more than a year

By Pavan Thimmaiah 12:26 pm Oct 31, 202412:26 pm

What's the story On October 31, 2004, the New England Patriots faced the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost 34-20, ending their impressive 21-game winning streak. This marked the first defeat for the Patriots in over a year, highlighting the significance of their dominance, which included a league-record 18 consecutive regular-season victories. We detail the game, the 2004 and 2003 seasons of the mighty Patriots.

Game recap

Steelers snap Patriots' winning streak with 34-20 win

The Patriots' NFL-record 21-game winning streak ended with a 34-20 loss to the Steelers. The Patriots struggled with four turnovers, while Pittsburgh scored 21 points in the first quarter. Tom Brady completed 25 passes for 271 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. David Givens led with eight receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns, while the Patriots' running game gained only five yards.

2004 Patriots

Recap of the 2004 Patriots and their third Super Bowl

The 2004 Patriots, finished with a 14-2 record and secured the second seed in the AFC playoffs. They advanced to win Super Bowl XXXIX against the Philadelphia Eagles, marking their third title in four years. Despite injuries to key players, the Patriots maintained dominance, setting records for consecutive regular-season victories. Notably, the 2004 Patriots are regarded as one of the greatest NFL teams.

2003 Patriots

Patriots' stellar 2003 season and second Super Bowl title

In the 2003 NFL season, the Patriots achieved a franchise-best 14-2 record, winning Super Bowl XXXVIII. After a rough start with a 2-2 record, the team rebounded, finishing undefeated at home. The Patriots' defense, allowing a league-low 14.9 points per game, helped propel them to victory in the playoffs, culminating in a dramatic win over the Carolina Panthers in the Super Bowl.

2004 Steelers

Recap of the 2004 Steelers' season

In the 2004 NFL season, the Steelers, under rookie quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, rebounded from a disappointing 6-10 record to finish 15-1. This marked the franchise's best record and made them the first AFC team to achieve 15 wins in a season. They defeated the Patriots, ending their 21-game winning streak, but lost in the AFC Championship game, continuing a pattern of playoff heartbreak.